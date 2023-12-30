"Let’s lift him up now, not push him down further" - Harold Varner III’s "childhood best friend" defends him after he was arrested for DWI

Harold Varner III has been a professional golfer since 2012 and has played on a variety of tours around the world. Currently, the American golfer plays in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League and even won the LIV Golf Washington on May 28, 2023.

However, calamity struck when Harold was arrested in North Carolina for DWI. According to the report by WBTV, the 33-year-old was put into custody in Mecklenburg Country after registering a blood alcohol level of .13 which is over the limit required to drive.

Harold has received massive scrutiny since then. However, his "childhood best friend", Preston Lyon, came to his rescue via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I stand firmly with@HV3_Golf, my childhood best friend and someone I consider family. In a world quick to condemn, he acknowledges a selfish mistake, deeply embarrassed," Lyon wrote.

He added:

"He’s committed to addressing it with humility. Let’s lift him up now, not push him down further."

Expand Tweet

The tweet by Preston Lyon has gained thousands of impressions since then and many have commented in support of Harold, who has allegedly accepted his mistake. Following his arrest, Harold Varner III was later released after submitting a $500 bond. However, he will have to appear in court on January 19, 2024.

Harold Varner III has been part of LIV Golf since 2022

Harold Varner III LIV Golf Invitational - Greenbrier - Day Three (Image via Getty)

The PIF-funded LIV Golf League has gained massive prominence since its inception and has attracted several quality golfers from different tours around the world. Harold Varner III also made the switch in 2022 after enjoying decent success on the European Tour, Asian Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia.

The 33-year-old turned professional in 2012 and won the DP World Tour Australia PGA Championship in 2016. Following that, he won the Asian Tour PIF Saudi International in 2022. However, his most recent win came on the LIV Golf in Washington D.C.

Harold didn't enjoy much success in Major Championships and his best finish came at the Masters Tournament, where he finished in the top-25 in 2022. The 2022 season is his career-best, where he managed to get an OWGR of 35.