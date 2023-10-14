“Lexi is absolutely crushing it” - Paige Spiranac delivers insights on Lexi Thompson's impressive performance at Shriners Children's Open

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac praised Lexi Thompson's impressive performance at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. Although Lexi missed the cut after playing two rounds at the PGA Tour event, she left her mark with her astonishing shots.

Thompson played the first round of 73, however, her game was improved in the second round when she settled for a score of 69.

Paige Spiranac shared a short clip of Thompson playing at the Shriners Children's Open on her X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption saying:

"Lexi is absolutely crushing it. Yes she is playing the same tees as the men."

Thompson started her game on Thursday, October 12 with a par on the first hole. She then carded a birdie on the second followed by a bogey on the third hole. She then made a double bogey on the seventh hole and then made a bogey on the eighth followed by a birdie on the ninth hole. Lexi scored 73 in the first round after making it three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Thompson started the second round with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes before adding bogeys on the fifth and eighth holes. She carded three birdies on the back nine on Friday to score 69 and settle with a score of 142. However, her score was not enough to make the cut at the tournament.

"Amazing feeling"- Lexi Thompson on playing with the guys at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open

Lexi Thompson delivered a watch-worthy moment on Friday at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open. She poured two incredibly amazing birdies to finish with a score of 2-under 69 in a stellar field of PGA Tour players. She was hoping to make the cut at the tournament, but a few bad shots on the mid-holes shattered her dream.

Following the second round, Thompson had a conversation with the media. She shared her experience of playing in a men's tournament. Lexi said (via Sport Star):

"Playing with the guys — amazing feeling. Growing up with guys, I’ve always wanted to be out on a PGA Tour event and tee it up. But the biggest thing was seeing the kids out there outside the ropes and then meeting a few of the Shriners ambassadors. That was the most special.”

After 36 holes, Cameron Champ topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open in a tie with Lanto Griffin. They settled for a score of under 12, having a one-stroke lead over Henrik Norlander.

JT Poston, who finished in a tie for second place with Champ after the first round, slipped down two positions to finish in a two-way with Nick Taylor for the fourth position. Alex Noren, K.H. Lee, Sam Ryder and Luke List along with opening-round leader Beau Hossler finished in a tie for sixth place.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 15 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.