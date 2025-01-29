Lexi Thompson announces early start to her first season as a non-full-time LPGA Tour player

Lexi Thompson is not moving away from the competitive golf just yet. The 29-year-old, who bid farewell to full-time professional golf last year, is gearing up to make her 2025 season debut at LPGA's second event of the year, the Founders Cup. The event will take place from February 6-9 at Bradenton Country Club in Florida.

Although she has stepped back from a full schedule, Thompson had made it clear she would still play in select events. She shared her thoughts in a statement confirming her appearance at the Founders Cup:

"Like I said before when I made the announcement, it's just from full-time golf. I may tee it up a few times next year. A matter of when and what tournaments, I don't know. I am just going to take time for myself and take it day by day," she said.

Trending

Thompson grabbed a spot in the Founders Cup by finishing 50th in the CME Cup standings last year.

The 11-time LPGA winner has not yet revealed the rest of her 2025 schedule, but her participation in the Chevron Championship seems likely. Thompson won the Chevron Championship - her only major championship triumph - in 2014.

In addition, Lexi Thompson who missed the cut at the Founders Cup last year, spent much of her offseason practicing in Whistler, Canada—the same place where she also got engaged to Max Provost.

"The best part of my trip to Whistler... 😒🙈I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍1.1.25 Thank you to @emilyserrellphoto for capturing these moments for us🥹."

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to announce her engagement giving a sneak peek of their special moment in Whistler, British Columbia. Currently, Thompson's all set for a return to the golf course.

Alongside Lexi Thompson, Brittany Lincicome is also returning to the LPGA at the Founders Cup

PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational, Lexi Thompson- Source: Imagn

In addition to Lexi Thompson, two-time major champion Brittany Lincicome is also gearing up to return to the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup after getting a sponsor exemption.

Lincicome is not only returning to the LPGA Tour but doing it with her signature laid-back approach. Before teeing it up at the coming week's Founders Cup, the 39-year-old warmed up by playing a round left-handed at Pasadena Yacht and Country Club.

Lincicome shot 38 while playing opposite-handed, joined by former LPGA pros Kristy McPherson, Kris Tamulis, and Jenny Gleason.

Last year, Rose Zhang of the United States won the Founders Cup, finishing two strokes ahead of second placed Madelene Sagström.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback