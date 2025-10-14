Lexi Thompson color-coordinates her outfit and bag in fresh IG story

Lexi Thompson lives in Palm Beach Gardens in Florida, which is a highly favored community by athletes. However, she recently decided to spend some time on the West Coast playing golf. While traveling around California, she found herself in a bit of a funny situation regarding her wardrobe.

In an Instagram Story, the semi-retired professional golfer shared a mirror selfie of herself in an elevator dressed up in a maroon-colored long-sleeve top from her apparel sponsors, Puma. After looking at herself in the mirror, the LPGA Tour sensation quickly realized that her top perfectly matches her maroon-colored golf travel bag by accident.

Joking about the unplanned color-coordination, she captioned the post (via Instagram @lexi):

"Apparently wanted to match my luggage today."

The 30-year-old also accompanied the caption with an emoji of eyes rolling back and a facepalm emoji. Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's hilarious moment during her trip to Napa Valley, California (via Instagram @lexi):

Lexi Thompson shares a hilarious moment while traveling (Image via Instagram @lexi)

That day, she wore her maroon-colored outfit to play a round of golf at the Napa Valley Country Club - one of California's most prestigious golf courses. Thompson paired her top from Puma with a pair of simple black pants and a matching black-colored visor that had her other sponsor, Cobra, on it. She tied together her look with a simple silver-toned watch, a ring, and a ponytail hairdo.

Lexi Thompson talks about figuring out work-life balance

Lexi Thompson decided to move to West Palm Beach earlier this year after spending nearly a decade in her other Florida home in Delray Beach, which she bought at just 19 years old. She stated that the main reason for moving is to figure out a work-life balance after announcing that she decided to semi-retire.

Having been a high-level athlete since a very young age, she often finds it difficult to take some well-deserved rest. However, she has been doing a lot of mental work with this aspect of her life.

Realizing that she wishes to settle down and build a family, Lexi Thompson said (via Mansion Global):

"I think the need for balance and the value of it is something that I learned through the years, but it’s still something that I’m trying to figure out because all I know is training and practicing. I have to tell myself sometimes it’s OK to take a day off or go on a vacation and not feel bad. I still have to kind of put that in my mind and be OK with it. Other than that, I’m not jumping into too many big life decisions. I want to settle down, to have kids, and it’s now all about being able to have the time at home, being around my family, and the close people around me. That’s what matters most to me, and I’m realizing that’s what always mattered to me."

Thompson now spends her time choosing what tournaments to play in while planning her wedding to Max Provost, which is anticipated to be held next year.

