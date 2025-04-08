Lexi Thompson finds alternative for closed golf range in latest IG story

Lexi Thompson found an alternative to practice her short game in a closed golf range. She often posts about tournament updates and golf practice sessions on her social media platforms. Recently, she was practicing golf in the backyard of her house and shared the video.

Ad

In her Instagram story, Thompson was dressed in a t-shirt and shorts. She was practicing golf and took a shot in front of the back wall of her house. The shot didn't travel any distance and bounced back. The story was captioned with:

“When the range is closed but the driveway is open.”

Lexi Thompson ( via Lexi Thompson's Instagram story)

Apart from golf, Lexi Thompson is also into fitness, and she shared her newly launched fitness application on Instagram. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

“The time is finally here ! So excited to share the Lexi Fitness app with you 👊🏼 fitness has been a huge part of my life and I’m so happy to share some of my workouts with you ! Download the link below or in my bio and story and lets get fit together 💪🏼”

Ad

Thompson hasn't confirmed her next tournament, but she played in two events in 2025 and a full season in 2024.

How did Lexi Thompson perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Lexi Thompson played only two LPGA events in 2025, including a T38 at the Ford Championship and a T13 at the Founders Cup, with 11 under 277 and 9 under 275, respectively. In 2024, he had eight top-20 finishes, including a T3 at the Ford Championship pres. by KCC, a T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, and a T19 at the Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G.

Ad

Here's a list of all Thompson's 2025 and 2024 performances:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T13, 69-69-67-70, 275 (-9)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T38, 74-66-68-69, 277 (-11)

2024 LPGA Tournaments

LPGA Drive On Championship: T16, 70-67-69-76, 282 (-2)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: Missed cut

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: T3, 69-65-69-68, 271 (-17)

The Chevron Championship: Missed cut

Cognizant Founders Cup: Missed cut

Mizuho Americas Open: Missed cut

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T2, 71-68-65-68, 272 (-16)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T9, 68-72-73-74, 287 (-1)

Dana Open: T19, 72-69-69-67, 277 (-7)

CPKC Women's Open: T33, 72-73-73-69, 287 (-1)

AIG Women's Open: T55, 76-71-71-76, 294 (+6)

FM Championship: T15, 70-71-71-69, 281 (-7)

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19, 71-71-68-68, 278 (-10)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G: T17, 68-67-68, 203 (-10)

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: Missed cut

CME Group Tour Championship: T49, 73-68-71-74, 286 (-2)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More