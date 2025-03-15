Lexi Thompson flaunts her toned legs alongside a powerful message

Lexi Thompson might be away from the greens, but the former pro golfer does not stay away from the gym as she shared an update on her social media on Friday. Last year, the LPGA golfer shocked her fans after she announced her semi-retirement from the sport, mentioning that she will play in only a handful of events in the 2025 season.

While away from the greens, Lexi Thompson has seemingly become more active on social media, and from time to time, offers rare glimpses into her life. On Friday, March 14, she shared a picture from her gym session, flaunting her toned legs and gym-honed physique.

In the snap, the 30-year-old wore a black Puma top and socks paired with black gym shorts, standing with gym equipment in the background. Along with the photo, Thompson also wrote a powerful message in the caption:

"Nothing will work unless you do 👊🏼 #lexifitness"

She also has a fitness app which she launched last year, called "Lexi Fitness App." While launching the app in August 2024, Thompson shared a post on her Instagram account, captioning it:

"The time is finally here ! So excited to share the Lexi Fitness app with you 👊🏼 fitness has been a huge part of my life and I’m so happy to share some of my workouts with you ! Download the link below or in my bio and story and lets get fit together 💪🏼"

Meanwhile, on the greens, Thompson has only played in a single tournament this season, the Founders Cup, where she finished T13. The former Chevron Championship winner is yet to announce the next tournament she'll be participating in.

Ahead of the 2025 season, however, she had announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Max Provost.

Lexi Thompson shares a rare glimpse of her engagement

Lexi Thompson's 2025 started on a special note as her boyfriend, Max Provost, proposed to her in the snowy mountains in January. He went on one knee while the couple was on vacation in Whistler, Canada, with all the snow-covered mountains around them.

On January 3, Thompson shared the pictures of the beautiful moment on her social media handle along with a sweet message for her boyfriend. She wrote:

"The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25."

The couple then had a special engagement photoshoot in Palm Beach last month. Thompson had posted a few images from the photoshoot in February, and on Friday, she reshared some more photos via her Instagram Story.

Lexi Thompson had remained relatively private about her romantic life, and revealed her engagement earlier this year. The couple have been together for two years.

