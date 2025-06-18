Lexi Thompson flexes her fitness after intense gym grind ahead of KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Despite stepping away from a full competitive schedule last year, Lexi Thompson is set to compete at this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship from Thursday onwards. Ahead of the start of the Major championship, Thompson posted an image of herself on Instagram.
After playing the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, Lexi Thompson hit the gym for a workout. The 30-year-old shared a mirror selfie of her flexing after an intense session.
Dressed in a grey tank top and black shorts, Thompson confidently showed off her toned arms and strong legs. The image was a true testament to the work she puts in off the course to be able to battle it out in a world-class field.
With two fist bump emojis as the caption, here's a look at Lexi Thompson's Instagram Story (via Instagram @lexi):
She stunned in Puma's Softride Enz Evo Molt Met shoes. Thompson frequently talks and shares updates about her fitness journey on her social media platforms. The healthy habit has been a key factor in her performance on the golf course, from helping her hit powerful drivers to more consistent ball striking.
The 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be her 15th appearance in the event as she seeks to make her 14th cut. With two top-5 finishes in the event in the past, Thompson seeks to earn her second Major championship title this week.
Lexi Thompson's 2025 LPGA Tour performance
Lexi Thompson has been shining on the LPGA Tour. With two missed cuts in 6 starts, she heads into the third Major championship of the year in great standing.
The Solheim Cup star posted a tied for fourth place finish at last week's Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. She shared the position with Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Celine Boutier, who also posted a 72 hole total of 13 under par.
She ranks 50th on the Rolex Women's World Rankings and 55th on the Race to CME Globe with 287.200 points to her name. The Major championship winner has earned $272.1 thousand in official rankings.
Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's performance on the LPGA Tour this year (via LPGA Tour):
- Founders Cup - T13 (9 under par)
- Ford Championship - T38 (11 under par)
- JM Eagle LA Championship - CUT (2 under par)
- Chevron Championship - T14 (2 under par)
- U.S. Women's Open - CUT (3 over par)
- Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - T4 (13 under par)
Lexi Thompson will tee off the opening round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at 1:55 PM CDT. She is paired with Yuka Saso and Yealimi Noh and will take on the Fields Ranch East course at PGA Frisco from the tenth hole.