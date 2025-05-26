Lexi Thompson gives grateful tribute to fallen US soldiers on Memorial Day

Lexi Thompson has a message for all those in America today. On Memorial Day, a holiday marked by cookouts and large gatherings, the American golfer wants everyone to focus on the true meaning of the holiday.
Memorial Day is designed to celebrate those who've lost their lives serving in the armed forces of the US military. They died in some way protecting the freedom that Thompson enjoys, and she shared a statement on the holiday to her Instagram story.
Thompson said:
"Thank you to all the men and women that have sacrificed so much to have served our country! And of course thank you to all the men and women that are currently serving!"
Thompson also changed her profile picture on the social media profile to an image of her draped in the American flag. The golfer has often represented her country in international competition, including at the Solheim Cup.
She played last year in 2023 when the Americans won thanks to a birdie putt by Lilia Vu. Thompson has made seven appearances in the tournament and is one of America's most successful players at 9-7-7. She's 2-1-3 in singles matches and has 12.5 points over her career.
Lexi Thompson addresses big change in 2024
Almost one year ago to the date, at the US Women's Open, Lexi Thompson stunned the world by announcing her retirement. She stepped away from "full-time golf" by the end of the season.
She hasn't completely faded into the shadows, and she'll play this weekend at the Major championship. But the LPGA Tour golfer has been seen very infrequently, and she's been attempting to get a better work-life balance in retirement.
She said via Mansion Global:
"I think the need for balance and the value of it is something that I learned through the years, but it’s still something that I’m trying to figure out because all I know is training and practicing. I have to tell myself sometimes it’s OK to take a day off or go on a vacation and not feel bad. I still have to kind of put that in my mind and be OK with it."
Lexi Thompson added:
"Other than that, I’m not jumping into too many big life decisions. I want to settle down, to have kids, and it’s now all about being able to have the time at home, being around my family and the close people around me. That’s what matters most to me, and I’m realizing that’s what always mattered to me."
Thompson has made four starts this year and made the cut in three of them. She tied for 14th at the Chevron Championship.