Lexi Thompson gives grateful tribute to fallen US soldiers on Memorial Day

Lexi Thompson has a message for all those in America today. On Memorial Day, a holiday marked by cookouts and large gatherings, the American golfer wants everyone to focus on the true meaning of the holiday.

Ad

Memorial Day is designed to celebrate those who've lost their lives serving in the armed forces of the US military. They died in some way protecting the freedom that Thompson enjoys, and she shared a statement on the holiday to her Instagram story.

Lexi Thompson shared a message (Instagram/lexi)

Thompson said:

Ad

Trending

"Thank you to all the men and women that have sacrificed so much to have served our country! And of course thank you to all the men and women that are currently serving!"

Thompson also changed her profile picture on the social media profile to an image of her draped in the American flag. The golfer has often represented her country in international competition, including at the Solheim Cup.

Ad

She played last year in 2023 when the Americans won thanks to a birdie putt by Lilia Vu. Thompson has made seven appearances in the tournament and is one of America's most successful players at 9-7-7. She's 2-1-3 in singles matches and has 12.5 points over her career.

Lexi Thompson addresses big change in 2024

Almost one year ago to the date, at the US Women's Open, Lexi Thompson stunned the world by announcing her retirement. She stepped away from "full-time golf" by the end of the season.

Ad

Lexi Thompson has retired from golf (Image via Imagn)

She hasn't completely faded into the shadows, and she'll play this weekend at the Major championship. But the LPGA Tour golfer has been seen very infrequently, and she's been attempting to get a better work-life balance in retirement.

Ad

She said via Mansion Global:

"I think the need for balance and the value of it is something that I learned through the years, but it’s still something that I’m trying to figure out because all I know is training and practicing. I have to tell myself sometimes it’s OK to take a day off or go on a vacation and not feel bad. I still have to kind of put that in my mind and be OK with it."

Ad

Lexi Thompson added:

"Other than that, I’m not jumping into too many big life decisions. I want to settle down, to have kids, and it’s now all about being able to have the time at home, being around my family and the close people around me. That’s what matters most to me, and I’m realizing that’s what always mattered to me."

Thompson has made four starts this year and made the cut in three of them. She tied for 14th at the Chevron Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More