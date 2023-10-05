"Lexi Thompson has hit it over 300 yards many times": Suzy Whaley discusses American golfer’s prospects at the Shriners Children's Open 

Lexi Thompson will be just the seventh female golfer to compete on the PGA Tour after accepting a sponsor's exemption to play at the Shriners Children's Open next week. Thompson is an 11 time LPGA winner, and considered to be one of the longest hitters on the Ladies Tour.

However, along with the exemption also comes a bit of criticism from parts of the golf community. From people calling her participation a 'gimmick' to criticizing her speed and power, the scrutiny has been long and hard. There is no one better to defend her however, than Suzy Whaley, who is also on the list of female golfers to have played on the PGA Tour.

Speaking via the SiriusXM PGA Tour radio, Whaley spoke about the pressures of competing in an all male field.

"You have to go into that championship thinking you are a pro athlete. I heard two people talking yesterday that her driving distance is 30 yards short of the 184th ranked player on the PGA Tour. But I'm here to tell you that Lexi Thompson has hit it over 300 yards."

Whaley believes in Lexi Thompson's skills and that they will hold up well against the rest of the field. However, another point she did say was responsible for blowing up the situation was the wide use of social media nowadays.

"She's one of the best female athletes in the world. The hard part, having done this, and Lexi will tell you this, but I didn't have to do it in [the time of] social media. I did it with hand written letters to my house telling me how I should have played and supporting or not supporting me."

Suzy Whaley fiercely defends Lexi Thompson ahead of 2023 Shriners Children's Open

While Whaley did understand that there are pros and cons to accepting a sponsor's exemption and playing on the PGA Tour, it is only those who have played that can truly cherish the results.

"She has faced a ton of scrutiny and a ton of pressure. Those of us that played in it understand that whole part of 'oh not everyone is going to agree'. We know the pros and the cons. You're taking a spot from somebody who is trying to make a living out there. I mean we know both sides for those of us that have done it."

Lexi Thompson goes into the Shriners Children's Open with a positive attitude, hoping to set an example for young female golfers of the future generations.