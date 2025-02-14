Lexi Thompson invites her fans to her Cameo space for special 'Happy Valentine's Day' wishes

Lexi Thompson is making this Valentine's Day extra special for her fans. The 29-year-old golf star has invited her supporters to connect with her on Cameo, where they can request a personalized video message for $100.

Requests could include a heartfelt Valentine’s greeting, a birthday shoutout, or a pep talk. Thompson shared an invitation with her fans on her Instagram stories, captioning it:

"This Valentine's day get them a Cameo."

Still image from Lexi Thompson’s Instagram story: Source - Instagram @lexi

With her competitive golf career winding down, this is just one of the many ways she continues to engage with fans while transitioning into her next chapter.

In May 2024, Lexi Thompson announced that she would retire from professional golf at the end of the season. Her heartfelt message on Instagram revealed the pressures of life on tour and the mental challenges that come with it. She has since become an advocate for mental health, using her platform to encourage open conversations on the topic.

Her career has been nothing short of extraordinary. At just 12 years old, she made history as the then youngest-ever qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Open. Over her 12-year LPGA Tour journey, she secured 11 tournament wins, including her breakthrough major victory at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship. She proudly represented Team USA in six Solheim Cups and two Olympic Games, leaving an undeniable mark on the sport.

One of her biggest milestones came in October 2023, when she became only the seventh woman to compete in a PGA Tour event at the Shriners Children's Open. She fell just short of making the cut but proved once again that she could compete at the highest level.

As she prepares for life beyond the LPGA Tour, her presence on Cameo is just one way she remains connected with fans. Through personalized video messages, she continues to spread positivity and inspire those who have followed her incredible journey.

Lexi Thompson aiming to show strong performances on LPGA Tour

Lexi Thompson is ready to make her mark on the LPGA Tour again. The 29-year-old is determined to stay true to herself as she returns to the competition.

She started the 2025 season at the Founders Cup with an impressive 2-under 69, showing glimpses of her best form. Currently ranked 55th in the Rolex Rankings, she could play in more events this year.

Thompson could also set her sights on the U.S. Women’s Open, one of the biggest events of the year. With the experience, talent, and determination on her side, she is ready to prove she still belongs among the LPGA’s elite despite retiring from full-time competition.

