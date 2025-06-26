Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang reveal their hilarious team name at LPGA Dow Championship 2025

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang revealed their team name ahead of teeing off at the LPGA Dow Championship in 2025. The team event will start on Thursday, and Thompson is paired with Khang for the first time at the Midland Country Club-based tournament.

Before the tournament, the duo joined a presser, where they were asked to disclose their team name. Thompson revealed that they named their team "Biggie Smalls." Here's what she said (via ASAP Sports):

“On the drive over. She was like, what are we going to say in the press conference for our team name. I was like, well, I'm just gonna throw this one out there. So it's Team Biggie Smalls.”

Megan Khang further elaborated on the subject, saying:

“We had a few names in the hat but we landed on this one. I won't say the other names because that will be between us…Lexi sent the text -- well, when I asked her, what are we going to say in the presser, she said Biggie Smalls, I was on board from the jump. I'm sold. I'm here for it.”

In the same press conference, Khang also shared her thoughts on the new partnership with Lexi Thompson. She said:

“I think we owe a little bit to our former captain, Stacy Lewis, for kind of showing us this pairing in Spain. Clearly worked well there so we are hoping to ride that coming into this week. It's always good fun come playing with Lex and it's fun to watch all the time.”

Last year, the Dow Championship was won by Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin with 22 under as the score.

When will Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson tee off for the first round of the 2025 Dow Championship?

Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson will play at the 2025 Dow Championship at 12:03 pm ET, along with Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi on hole 10. Next, Lauren Coughlin and Nasa Hataoka will start at 12:14 pm ET on the same hole along with Patty Tavatanakit and Jennifer Chang.

Kristy McPherson and Brittany Altomare, along with Azahara Munoz and Julia Lopez Ramirez, are the first group to start at 7:15 am ET on hole 10. Pornanong Phatlum and Arpichaya Yubol, along with Caroline Inglis and Amanda Doherty, are the last group to start at 12:58 pm ET on the same hole.

Defending champions Ruoning Yin and Jeeno Thitikul will start at 8:10 am ET along with Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda on hole one. Before them, Danielle Kang and Lydia Ko, along with Ingrid Lindblad and Benedetta Moresco, will tee off at 7:59 am ET on the same hole.

