Lexi Thompson oozes elegance in a denim blue dress and ochre yellow heels

Lexi Thompson oozed elegance in a denim blue dress and ochre yellow heels at the Ford Championship Pro-Am party event on Tuesday. She will compete this week at LPGA Tour event from Thursday, March 27 to Sunday, March 30 at the Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

On her Instagram story, the 30-year-old shared a mirror selfie where she could be seen standing in front a wooden door. She wore a sleeveless denim dress cinched at the waist with a matching belt and pointed-toe ochre yellow ankle boots. She captioned the post:

"Pro am party is western attire… (check mark emoji)."

Lexi Thompson's Instagram Story (Credit: @lexi/Instagram)

Thompson will be making her second start of the 2024 season at the Ford Championship after announcing last year that 2024 would be her final season as a full-time professional golfer. Which means, that she hasn't retired from professional golf and but will be playing only selected events on LPGA Tour of her choice.

Her first start this year was at the Founders Cup, where she secured a tie for 13th place with a score of 9-under par. She's paired with Australia's Hannah Green and Korea's A Lim Kim. The trio will tee off at 12:28 PM local time from the first hole.

Lexi Thompson said "it's a whole different ballgame" in windy conditions

Lexi Thompson will be making her second start at the Whirlwind Golf Club during the 2025 Ford Championship. She had a great tournament last year as well.

In 2024, she tied for third place with a score of 17-under par. She scored 69, 65, 69 and 68 in the four rounds of the tournament. She fell short by just three shots of the winner Nelly Korda, who finished at 20-under par.

The tournament faced windy conditions in almost all rounds. As per Accuweather, the weather conditions will windy this year as well, especially in the second and third round.

Talking about the windy conditions last year, Thompson said (via ASAP Sports):

"But, yeah, it's a whole different ballgame when it gets especially this windy. You just really have to focus, you know, commitment to lines, to starting lines and finishing lines, and really just put the most solid swing you can put on it."

"The more solid shot the less it's going to move in the wind. That's really the goal. You know you're going to hit bad shots, so you just have to take them as they come," she added.

When asked how she stays focused during windy conditions, Lexi Thompson admitted that it's challenging to remain in the moment when backing off repeatedly. However, she added that her approach is to stick to the game plan, whether its a putt or a shot and execute quickly between wind gusts. The prize purse of the 2025 Ford Championship is $2.25 million and the winner will also earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

