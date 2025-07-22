Lexi Thompson opts for $45.49 light‑blue polo at New Jersey golf event

Lexi Thompson chose a light blue polo worth $45.49 for the Mizuho Golf Invitational at New Jersey. Thompson is playing at the exhibition event this week at the Baltusrol Golf Club, and for that, she wore a light blue polo from Puma paired along with a navy blue skirt.

Mizuho America's Instagram page shared a story featuring Thompson alongside Yana Wilson. In the story, Thompson was seen wearing a Puma top made of MATTR fabric, which is composed of 90% recycled materials. The story was captioned:

“First clinic of the day with Yana Wilson and Lexi Thompson.”

Lexi Thompson with Yana Wilson ( via Mizuho America's Instagram story)

Lexi Thompson’s last tournament was the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and before that, she appeared at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give to finish at T4 with 13 under. The golfer has played a few other events in 2025, including the U.S. Women's Open. There, she missed the cutline. Then, in the Chevron Championship, she landed at T14 and at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she missed the cutline. Last year, Thompson played at the Mizuho Americas Open and missed the cutline.

What did Lexi Thompson say after her last LPGA appearance at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship?

Lexi Thompson joined the post-tournament press conference at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which took place at the Fields Ranch East in Texas, USA. Following the conclusion of the tournament, Thompson was asked what she would take from the week after a good performance; however, the results weren't as satisfactory as expected. In reply, her words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“A lot of positives to take from the week. This week was very difficult between the winds and just how the golf course was playing. It was overall a very challenging week. Positives with I guess the top 15 finish, and take that into next week pairing up with Megan Khang.”

Thompson also described the love and appreciation she received from the fans. She said:

“Yeah, I'm truly grateful for every single one of my fans. I mean, there wasn't a whole lot out here just with how hot as it was, which is understandable. There was so many little kids that were out here supporting us women golfers, so I'm grateful for every single one of them and hopefully just growing the game.”

Thompson finished at T12 at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with 5 over in total. She shot 72 in the first round of the tournament with three birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine, followed by a 70 in the second round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, she shot 75 and 76 with two birdies and no birdies, respectively.

