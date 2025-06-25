Lexi Thompson opts for classic black & white outfit at Dow Championship Pro-Am party

Lexi Thompson opted for a classic black and white outfit for the Dow Championship Pro-Am party. The Dow Championship is the LPGA Tour's next stop after finishing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last week. The current event will start on June 26 and continue for four days at the Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

Before the main tournament, Thompson appeared at the pro-am party, and she dressed up in a white top paired with a black striped skirt. She paired the outfit with black heels and posted her photo on her Instagram story on June 25. With the post, she wrote a caption:

“Pro am party time.”

Lexi Thompson ( via Lexi Thompson's Instagram post)

Thompson last played at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she finished at T12 after scoring 5 over. Her top 10 finish this season came at the Meijer LPGA Classic with a T4 after scoring 13 under.

The LPGA golfer also played at the Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally to finish at T14 and miss the cutline after shooting a total score of 2 under and 3 over, respectively.

How did Lexi Thompson perform in the last three editions of the Dow Championship?

Looking back at Lexi Thompson's past performances, the golfer played at the event in 2024; she was paired with Brooke Henderson to finish at T8 after shooting a total score of 16 under. They shot 66 in the first round of the tournament with one eagle on hole 3, followed by two consecutive birdies on the last nine.

Next, the duo secured 64 with four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The third round saw 71 with one birdie throughout. Finally, the last round saw 63 with five birdies on the front nine, including on hole nine, and two birdies on the back nine. That year, Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin won the tournament with a total score of 22 under.

In 2023, Thompson was again paired with Brooke Henderson, and the pair couldn't make it through the cutline after shooting 2 under as the total score. They fired 73 in the opening round with one birdie on hole 18, followed by 64 in the next round of the event with four birdies on the front nine, including one on hole nine, and one birdie on the back nine. That year, Elizabeth Szokoll and Cheyenne Knight won the event with a total score of 23 under.

Thompson was paired with Brittany Altomare in 2022, and the duo couldn't make it through the cutline after scoring 4 under. Thompson and Altomare shot two birdies on the front nine of the opening round and three on the back nine to finish the round at 71. In the next round, she shot 65 with three birdies and one eagle.

