Lexi Thompson poses along with partner Megan Khang after the Dow Championship pro-am

Lexi Thompson shared a group photo on her Instagram story from the pro-am day at the 2025 Dow Championship. The image featured Thompson standing alongside her playing partner for the week, Megan Khang, and four others during the Pro-Am day. The picture was taken on the course at Midland Country Club in Michigan, where the event will run from June 26 to 29. Thompson captioned the post:

"Pro-am day for the @dowchampionship!"

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang pose together at Midland Country Club ahead of the 2025 Dow Championship (via Lexi Thompson on Instagram)

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang will team up for the official tournament days, marking their first partnership at the Dow Championship. However, this isn’t their first time competing together. The duo was paired at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain, where they went 2-0-0 in foursomes under captain Stacy Lewis.

Speaking ahead of the event, Khang credited Lewis for bringing them together during the Solheim Cup.

“I owe a little bit to our former captain, Stacy Lewis, for kind of showing us this pairing in Spain. It clearly worked well, so we're hoping to kind of ride that coming into this week” Khang said.

Lexi Thompson was also excited about teaming up with Megan Khang.

“It’s all about balance. She's very consistent, very straight, and, you know, hopefully she'll just hit the fairway and I'll get as close as I can” she said.

Khang also joked about the partnership, talking about being each other's “number one fan” for the week.

“I'm just a fan out there, honestly. I'll be your number one fan this week, as long as you'll be mine,” she said.

The Dow Championship follows a team format with pairs competing together. Last year, Lexi Thompson partnered with Brooke Henderson and finished tied for eighth.

When will Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang tee off on Thursday?

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang will begin their first round at the 2025 Dow Championship on Thursday, June 26. The opening round will follow the foursomes (alternate shot) format. The pair will tee off at 12:03 PM from the 10th tee, alongside Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi.

Here are the complete first-round tee times and pairings (all times ET):

Hole 1:

7:15 AM – Brooke Matthews / Lauren Hartlage and Robyn Choi / Jenny Bae

7:26 AM – Bianca Pagdanganan / Ana Belac and Yan Liu / Yahui Zhang

7:37 AM – Yani Tseng / Wei-Ling Hsu and Alena Sharp / Sarah Kemp

7:48 AM – Jennifer Song / In Gee Chun and Cheyenne Knight / Elizabeth Szokol

7:59 AM – Danielle Kang / Lydia Ko and Ingrid Lindblad / Benedetta Moresco

8:10 AM – Jeeno Thitikul / Ruoning Yin and Miyu Yamashita / Rio Takeda

8:21 AM – Ariya Jutanugarn / Moriya Jutanugarn and Lindy Duncan / Miranda Wang

8:32 AM – Haeran Ryu / Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee / Lucy Li

8:43 AM – Jessica Porvasnik / Lauren Morris and Kaitlyn Papp Budde / Adela Cernousek

11:30 AM – Daniela Iacobelli / Madison Young and Haeji Kang / Jasmine Suwannapura

11:41 AM – Sei Young Kim / Auston Kim and Ryann O'Toole / Bailey Tardy

11:52 AM – Ruixin Liu / Yu Liu and Dani Holmqvist / Alexa Pano

12:03 PM – Dottie Ardina / Aditi Ashok and Gaby Lopez / Carlota Ciganda

12:14 PM – Paula Reto / Amelia Lewis and Narin An / Ayaka Furue

12:25 PM – Leona Maguire / Jennifer Kupcho and Minami Katsu / Hinako Shibuno

12:36 PM – Annie Park / Hyo Joon Jang and Hira Naveed / Sofia Garcia

12:47 PM – Linnea Strom / Frida Kinhult and Mi Hyang Lee / Jiwon Jeon

12:58 PM – Jessica Jolly (a) / Kaleigh Babineaux (a) and Weiwei Zhang / Liqi Zeng

Hole 10:

7:15 AM – Kristy McPherson / Brittany Altomare and Azahara Munoz / Julia Lopez Ramirez

7:26 AM – Mina Kreiter / Brianna Do and Malia Nam / Yuna Nishimura

7:37 AM – Muni He / Mary Liu and Yuri Yoshida / Saki Baba

7:48 AM – Jeongeun Lee6 / Soo Bin Joo and Gemma Dryburgh / Cassie Porter

7:59 AM – Pernilla Lindberg / Sophia Popov and Gigi Stoll / Nataliya Guseva

8:10 AM – Kristen Gillman / Kate Smith-Stroh and Natalie Gulbis / Eun-Hee Ji

8:21 AM – Allyn Stephens (a) / Bailey Davis (a) and Sung Hyun Park / Ina Yoon

8:32 AM – Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Heather Lin and Jing Yan / Kumkang Park

8:43 AM – Maude-Aimee Leblanc / Tiffany Chan and Jenny Coleman / Dana Fall

11:30 AM – Chanettee Wannasaen / Jaravee Boonchant and Min Lee / Peiyun Chien

11:41 AM – Celine Borge / Polly Mack and Daniela Darquea / Karis Davidson

11:52 AM – Somi Lee / Jin Hee Im and Mariel Galdiano / Fiona Xu

12:03 PM – Lexi Thompson / Megan Khang and Stacy Lewis / Maria Fassi

12:14 PM – Lauren Coughlin / Nasa Hataoka and Patty Tavatanakit / Jennifer Chang

12:25 PM – Albane Valenzuela / Sarah Schmelzel and Manon De Roey / Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

12:36 PM – Chisato Iwai / Akie Iwai and Allisen Corpuz / Dewi Weber

12:47 PM – Savannah Grewal / Gurleen Kaur and Fatima Fernandez Cano / Caley McGinty

12:58 PM – Pornanong Phatlum / Arpichaya Yubol and Caroline Inglis / Amanda Doherty

