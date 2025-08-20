Lexi Thompson poses in black top alongside ‘Pro-Am party date’ in latest IG post

Lexi Thompson is starring in this week's CPKC Women's Open in Canada. Leading up to the tournament in Ontario, she gave fans a glimpse into the LPGA Tour's events.

In her most recent Instagram Stories, the retired professional golfer shared images of her look for the 2025 CPKC Women's Open Pro-Am. However, what caught the eye in the image was a snapshot of her "date" to the party.

Thompson posted a mirror selfie seated on a hotel bed wearing a chic black V-neck top paired with a brown skirt and a pair of black strappy heels. Next to her was her "date," who was her beloved dog, Leo.

She captioned the post (via Instagram @lexi):

"My pro am party date. Jk."

The lighthearted caption left fans and fellow golf enthusiasts laughing as they saw a glimpse of the golfer's humorous side.

Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's hilarious yet wholesome posts on Instagram (via Instagram @lexi):

Lexi Thompson shares an image of her "date" to the 2025 CPKC Women's Open Pro-Am party (Image via Instagram @lexi)

She shared another image of her stunning look at the 2025 CPKC Women's Open Pro-Am. In a close-up selfie, Thompson posed with a soft smile, which complemented her soft and natural makeup look. She accessorized the outfit with a simple gold cross necklace. The 30-year-old captioned the image with a playful winky face emoji while charming fans.

Lexi Thompson will tee up the opening round of the 2025 CPKC Women's Open on Thursday at 8:28 AM local time. She will take on the challenging Mississauga Golf and Country Club with fellow LPGA Tour stars Carlota Ciganda and Jin Hee Im from the first hole.

How many tournaments did Lexi Thompson play this year?

Having retired from playing a full schedule of competitive golf, Lexi Thompson played in 8 events on the LPGA Tour this year. She made the cut in all events but two.

The 30-year-old posted two finishes inside the top ten with a low round of an astounding 66 this year. Her best finish came at the Dow Championship, which was her most recently played event. She claimed the solo second place at the tournament and earned a $195,577 paycheck with a total 20 under par score.

The World No. 56 golfer tied for 4th place at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give earlier in June. She totalled 13 under par through four rounds and earned $126,461.

Lexi Thompson also recorded top 15 finishes at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the Chevron Championship, and the Founders Cup. For her incredible performance so far on the LPGA Tour this year, she has earned over $638.2 thousand in official earnings.

She also ranks 46th on the Race to CME Globe list as of August 20.

