Lexi Thompson receives special 'piece of art' from sports apparel giant on 30th birthday

Lexi Thompson turned 30 last month on February 10. She has received a special birthday gift from Puma Golf and Cobra Golf. The LPGA star shared the update on her Instagram.

In her story, Thompson shared a picture of a framed artwork, featuring a golf shoe and two golf clubs sprouting from it with vines and blue flowers, captioned:

"Thanks so much @cobragolf @pumagolf for this piece of art for my 30th!"

Lexi Thompson's Instagram Story (@lexi)

Thompson has had a partnership with PUMA, a sports apparel brand, since 2010 after turning professional. She extended it in 2014 and continues to be on its website's ambassador list.

The 30-year-old star announced retirement as a full-time professional golf player last year. However, she'll continue to compete in selected events on the LPGA Tour. She last competed at the 2025 Founders Cup where she tied for 13th. At the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, she said while announcing her retirement (via LPGA):

"It's my 14th year. I'm not going to sit here and say it hasn't crossed my mind in the past few years, but I feel like I'm at a point in my life where it is time to step away from a full-time schedule."

"There are more things to life than going to a tournament every week and doing the same training every day. There's just more to it, and I'm looking forward to experiencing that. I feel like I'm very content with where my life is and where this decision will lead me to. I'm just looking forward to what life has in store other than golf," she added.

Lexi Thompson joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and has 11 professional wins, earning $14.8 million.

How did Lexi Thompson perform in 2024?

Lexi Thompson played her last year as a full-time professional golfer in 2024. She had a decent season. In 18 tournaments, she made 12 cuts and four top-10 finishes. She finished 48th in the Race to CME Globe standings.

The best performances include a runner-up finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic and a T3 finish at the Ford Championship. Her other notable finishes include a T9 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and a T8 at the Dow Championship.

Here's a look at Thompson's performance in the 2024 LPGA Tournaments:

LPGA Drive On Championship : T16

: T16 FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Ford Championship pres. by KCC : T3

: T3 The Chevron Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Cognizant Founders Cup : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Mizuho Americas Open : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give : T2-y

: T2-y KPMG Women's PGA Championship : T9

: T9 Dow Championship: T8

T8 Dana Open : T19

: T19 CPKC Women's Open : T33

: T33 AIG Women's Open : T55

: T55 FM Championship : T15

: T15 Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G : T19

: T19 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G : T17

: T17 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut CME Group Tour Championship: T49

