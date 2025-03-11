Lexi Thompson recreates a wholesome 12-year-challenge photo with longtime friends

Lexi Thompson has recreated a 12-year-old photo pose with her longtime friends. The American golfer has retired from full-time play on the LPGA Tour and is enjoying more time away from the greens. She is active on Instagram, sharing personal and professional life updates with her fans on the platform.

On Monday, March 10, Thompson took to her Instagram story to share a picture from 2013 with her two friends, recreating the pose for 2025, captioned:

"Not much has changed😂"

Lexi Thompson's Instagram story (@lexi)

The update is in line with the '12-year-challenge' trending on social media. She also shared a post of her enjoying a cruise trip to celebrate her belated 30th birthday. She posted four snaps of her vacation along with a caption saying:

"Had so much fun on all 3 day cruise for some belated 30th celebrations 😊 #memoriesforlife❤️"

Thompson enjoys an enormous fan base of 602,000 on Instagram.

Lexi Thompson shares Monday motivation quote

In another Instagram story on Monday, Lexi Thompson reshared a motivational quote of hers. KPMG Women's PGA Championship had shared it on its account. It says:

"Just to go out there and follow your dreams. Whether it's golf or anything in their life, don't let anybody or anything get in the way of you accomplishing what you want and going for it."

Thompson reshared the post on her Instagram story:

Lexi Thompson's Instagram story (@lexi)

Thompson will compete in a handful of 2025 LPGA Tour events. She last played at the Founders Cup this season and recorded a decent finish. She played rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 to settle T13.

Following her outing at the Founders Cup, Lexi Thompson shared a post on her Instagram account, thanking fans for their support. She wrote:

"Thank you to the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week for making it possible ! Most of all thank you to the Founders who made all this possible for all of us, the women that paved the way for all girls out there to follow their dream in the game of golf."

Thompson joined the LPGA Tour in 2012 and had since continuously played on the circuit until retiring from full-time participation. She triumphed in 11 tournaments on the circuit.

Overall, Thompson has 15 titles from her full-time career. Aside from the LPGA Tour, she has two Ladies European Tour wins, one on the LPGA of Japan Tour, and one other triumph.

