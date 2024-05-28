Lexi Thompson to retire from golf after the end of 2024 LPGA season

Golf superstar Lexi Thompson is going to retire at the end of this season. The official announcement from the LPGA Tour comes as a rather large surprise to the golf community.

The LPGA Tour announced on X (formerly Twitter):

"One of one. 🌟 Lexi Thompson has announced she will be retiring at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season."

Golf reporter Gabby Herzig provided further details of the same. Herzig posted on X:

"Lexi Thompson will retire from professional golf at the conclusion of the 2024 LPGA season. She’ll be speaking to the media at 2:30 p.m. ET today at Lancaster, ahead of her 18th and final U.S. Women’s Open."

The Women's U.S. Open is this weekend, and Lexi Thompson is expected to make the retirement announcement at her pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday, May 28, at 2:30 pm EST.

This season will also hold the final opportunity to add the Evian Championship, the Women's PGA Championship, and the Women's British Open to her Major mantle.

A brief look at Lexi Thompson's LPGA career

Lexi Thompson's retirement from the LPGA Tour is not effective immediately. She will go on a farewell tour of sorts, playing events throughout the rest of the season for what will be the final time.

After that, Lexi Thompson will be done and retired even though she is just 29 years old.

Lexi Thompson is retiring at the end of the year

The LPGA Tour season's end, which will bring with it the end of Thompson's illustrious career, is scheduled for November 24. That is when the CME Group Tour Championship is, and that's the final event. After that, it is the offseason and Thompson will officially enter a new era.

She has been playing golf for most of her life, turning pro at the age of 15. Thompson joined the LPGA Tour just two years later in 2012. Thompson is a Major winner and has 11 LPGA wins and two LET victories to her name.

In 2017, Lexi Thompson won the Vare Trophy. This is given to the golfer who has the lowest scoring average across the entire season.