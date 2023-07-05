Lexi Thompson's career earnings and golf major triumphs uncovered

Despite her youth, Lexi Thompson is one of the current greatest stars of women's golf worldwide. At only 28 years old, she has already accumulated 11 victories on the LPGA Tour, including the Chevron Championship in 2014, in 12 seasons of her professional career.

Lexi Thompson stood out for her precociousness in golf. She began her professional career at the age of 15 in 2010. Three years earlier, she made headlines by becoming the youngest golfer in history to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open at 12 years old.

Thompson was also the youngest player (up to that point) to win on the LPGA Tour. She triumphed at the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic when she was just 16 years, seven months, and eight days old. She held her record until Lydia Ko broke it in 2012.

Since then, Thompson's professional career has been on a steady upward climb. In 2012, she earned official LPGA Tour membership. In 2013, she won two tournaments: the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia and the Lorena Ochoa Invitational Presented by Banamex.

In 2014, Thompson won her first major (and only one so far): the Chevron Championship (then called the Kraft Nabisco Championship). She was 19 years, one month, and 27 days old, making her the second youngest major winner to that date.

This win was Lexi Thompson's high point so far, with a truly spectacular performance. She suggested her first round for +1, which put her well clear of first place (7 strokes).

But a great second round of -8 put her right into the title discussion, as she placed second. She finished the third round tied for first place with Michelle Wie West with a 10-under 206.

Everything was ready for the final day, in which Thompson was able to achieve a bogey-free day with four birdies. Wie West, meanwhile, could not go over -1, to stay three strokes behind the leader.

Lexi Thompson has seven other victories after that win at the Chevron Championship. She won the Meijer LPGA Classic and the 2015 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship and the 2016 Honda LPGA Thailand. She also won the Kingsmill Championship and Indy Women in Tech Championship, both in 2017, the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship, and the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

She also added two victories in the Ladies European Tour and one in the LPGA of Japan Tour. In addition, she has played The Solheim Cup five times (with two wins) and has participated in two Olympic Games (2016 and 2021).

Lexi Thompson's career earnings

It is true that Lexi Thompson hasn't gotten a win since 2019 but she has remained among the best players on the circuit.

Season after season, Thompson practically never misses cuts. She finishes in top positions in the vast majority of the tournaments she plays (except for the 2023 season, where she has only participated in six tournaments).

This has allowed her to accumulate significant earnings. In global terms, Lexi Thompson's income from golf amounts to more than $13.5 million.

Of her 12 seasons as a professional, she has closed seven with earnings over $1,000,000. Her best year so far has been 2022, where she earned $1.93 million (even without winning any tournaments).

Other notable seasons, from a financial earnings standpoint, have been 2017 (1.88 million), 2015 (1.76 million), and 2019 (1.54 million).

The year 2023 has been one of the less fortunate years for Thompson, as she has earned only $55,000, along with 2011 ($244,000) and 2020 ($404,000).

