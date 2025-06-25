Lexi Thompson’s Dow Championship partner recreates $1.1B Hollywood star’s iconic movie poster in latest IG Story

Lexi Thompson is all set to tee it up at the 2025 Dow Championship this week. She will be teeing it up at the Midland Country Club in Michigan with Megan Khang as her playing partner from June 26 to 29.

Ahead of the tournament, Megan Khang posted a hilarious nod to one of Hollywood's iconic films. She recreated Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is worth a whopping $1.1 billion according to Forbes, and Danny DeVito's 1988 film called Twins.

The edited image, which was shared by Megan Khang and reposted by Lexi Thompson, replaces the comedy duo with the LPGA Tour sensations themselves. They also mimicked the movie poster's iconic pose.

Thompson reposted the creative edit along with her stamp of approval that read (via Instagram @lexi):

"Love this."

The post shows the movie's title unchanged. However, the poster was rebranded with "Thompson" and "Kang" replacing "Schwarzenegger" and "DeVito" respectively. Blending humor into the team golf event, the poster also reads Dow Championship 2025.

Here's a look at Thompson and Khang's hilarious reaction to the movie (via Instagram @lexi):

Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson's hilarious nod to Hollywood (Image via Instagram @lexi)

The cult classic Twins is based on two brothers who have completely different physiques and personalities. In the world-class golfers' rendition of the poster, Lexi Thompson replaces Arnold Schwarzenegger's character, Julius Benedict, with her tall and athletic build. Megan Kang embodied Danny DeVito's Vincent Benedict character with her humor.

Khang and Thompson will tee up the first round of the 2025 Dow Championship on Thursday, June 26. They will begin their round from the Midland Country Club's first hole at 12:03 PM local time. The LPGA Tour sensations are paired up with power duo Maria Fassi and Stacy Lewis.

Lexi Thompson provides an update to her LPGA Tour tournament schedule

Lexi Thompson stunned the golf community with her incredible performance at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She recorded yet another top 12 finish at a Major championship.

During a post tournament press conference, a reporter asked her what she had planned for the Dow Championship and her schedule post the tournament in Michigan. Having retired from a full schedule of competitive play last year, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"Positives with I guess the top 15 finish, and take that into next week pairing up with Megan Khang...I'm taking time off [after the Dow Championship]. I felt like I just played three weeks in one, so I'm ready for a good five-, six-week break now."

Thompson also stated that she intends to dive back into planning for her wedding. She got engaged to Max Provost during a holiday in Canada in December last year.

