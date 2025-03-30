Lexi Thompson's furry friend steals the spotlight in cute new selfie

Lexi Thompson's dog stole the show in cute new curls. Thompson often posts about her tournament updates and life-related posts on her social media handles. Recently, she did the same by sharing a photo with her furry friend on her Instagram handle.

Thompson shared an Instagram story in a white tank top, where she could be seen holding her dog, who was also posing for the picture. The dog was white and had cute curls, and the post didn't even carry any caption.

Lexi Thompson with her dog ( via Lexi Thompson's Instagram story)

Thompson also did an engagement photoshoot with her fiancé, and the dog named Leo posed with them. She shared six pictures of the couple wearing white, holding a white furred dog. The first of the series was the three of them, the second photo was of the couple, the third picture was of the couple in a beach and there were three more photos. The post was captioned with:

“Lovr how out engagement pictures came out !! So great working with @briannarosephotograph, thank you for capturing these moments of us.”

Before that, Thompson shared a photo with her dog. In the picture, the golfer was wearing a grey gym fit and she held the dog's hands to make him stand. The post was captioned:

“I wonder what goes on his mind sometimes”

Lexi Thompson is currently playing at the Ford Championship, and the golfer is over with three rounds, sitting at T43 with a score of 8 under 208. In the first round, she fired 74 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. In the second and third rounds, she shot 66 with five birdies and one eagle, and shot 68 with three birdies and two eagles, respectively. Thompson also played at the Founders Cup to finish at T13 with 9 under 275. She played a full season in 2024.

How did Lexi Thompson perform in the 2024 season?

Lexi Thompson had three top 10 finishes in the LPGA Tour, including a T3 at the Ford Championship pres. by KCC, a T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, and a T9 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Here's a list of Thompson's 2024 performances

2024 LPGA Tournaments

LPGA Drive On Championship at the Bradenton Country Club: T16

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: Missed cut

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: T3

The Chevron Championship at the Carlton Woods: Missed cut

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: Missed cut

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: Missed cut

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: Missed cut

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club: T2

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: T9

Dana Open at the Highland Meadows GC: T19

CPKC Women's Open at the Earl Grey Golf Club: T33

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links (Old Course): T55

FM Championship at the TPC Boston: T15

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T19

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G at the Pinnacle Country Club: T17

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at the Pelican Golf Club: Missed cut

CME Group Tour Championship at the Tiburón Golf Club: T49

