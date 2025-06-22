Lexi Thompson sends emotional 2-word message to fan's heartfelt gesture at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025

Lexi Thompson reacted to a fan sharing some memorable moments she experienced with the LPGA Tour pro at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. On Saturday, a fan named Nora Otero shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram account.

Otero spent two days at this week's women’s Major with Thompson and shared pictures of the outing, including a collage of several snaps. Lexi Thompson reshared the post on her Instagram story with a two-word caption.

"Love this," she wrote.

Lexi Thompson sends emotional message to fan's heartfelt gesture at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship 2025/@lexi

At the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, despite playing in tough windy conditions, Lexi Thompson had a decent outing. After three rounds, she settled in a tie for third place.

Australian golfer Minjee Lee is in contention to win the women’s Major this week. She holds a four-stroke lead heading into the final of the tournament, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 22.

Lexi Thompson candidly talks about her performance at KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025

Thompson played the opening round of 72 at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship and then carded the next round of 70. However, after two decent rounds, she struggled in the third round of the tournament.

The LPGA Tour pro made a triple bogey on the first hole on Saturday, followed by a bogey on the second hole. But fortunately, she found relief as the game progressed and carded in two birdies and a bogey for a round of 75.

In the post-round press conference, Thompson talked about her performance and how she managed to bounce back after the triple bogey. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"Tough to say the least. Yeah, I was on the struggle bus for the first two holes. I was like, 'all right, how about we just par and simmer down here'. But it's tough. If you just miss a fairway out there you have to pitch out kind of to save par, but most likely could be a bogey. With that start I was like, oh, great, let's just make some pars and a few birdies here and there if I get lucky."

She further talked about the windy conditions, saying:

"With the start, I'll definitely take it. It was just a tough day with that wind; tough and long, very windy, and the pace of play was very slow. So, yeah, but overall a lot of positives to take from the day with my start being 4-over through 2. Happy I stayed strong and put a good round together."

Lexi Thompson will start the final round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday, June 22, at 10:39 am. She will tee off in a group with Miyu Yamashita and Nelly Korda on the first tee hole.

