Lexi Thompson set to be awarded with prestigious honor for the 2023 season

Lexi Thompson's rise from golf prodigy to rising star, and from there to one of the best players in the world, has been swift. At the age of 28, she has already won 11 LPGA Tour tournaments and one major championship. But there are other attributes that make her stand out just as much or more.

The LPGA Tour announced Thursday that Lexi Thompson is the recipient of the 2023 Founders Award for best exemplifying the "spirit, ideals and values of the LPGA through her behavior and deeds."

Expand Tweet

The announcement was made on the tour's official website and social media accounts. The Founders Award statement for Lexi Thompson reads as follows:

"Lexi Thompson will be honored as the 2023 Founders Award recipient, which is given to an LPGA Member who, in the opinion of her playing peers, best exemplifies the spirit, ideals and values of the LPGA through her behavior and deeds."

It continued:

"Both an LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Ambassador and a PGA Jr. League Ambassador, Thompson can always be seen signing autographs and interacting with fans after her rounds, with a continued goal in inspiring future generations on and off the golf course."

It added:

"Thompson has worked with multiple charities throughout her playing career, including The Morgan Pressel Foundation and SEAL Legacy Foundation, and most recently shined as a sponsor’s exemption at the Shriners Children’s Open on the PGA Tour, taking part in initiatives with patients from Shriners Children’s Hospital throughout the week."

Lexi Thompson always makes time for the fans (image via Getty).

The award will be presented following the first round of the LPGA Tour's final event of the season, the CME Tour Championship. Lexi Thompson told the LPGA Tour News Service about the award:

"It means the world to me, not only to receive the award, but just to have the respect of my fellow players out there. And just showing that there's more to it than the golf side of things."

The Founders Award was established in 1986. Receiving the Founders Award implies that your opponents and peers like and respect you for your dedication to the LPGA and golf. Juli Inkster is the only golfer to have won the award twice.

.

Founder Award for Lexi Thompson and Heather Farr Perseverance Award for Jane Park

It was also announced that Jane Park would receive the Heather Farr Perseverance Award.

The Heather Farr Perseverance Award honors the player who, "through her hard work, dedication, and love of the game of golf, has demonstrated determination, perseverance, and spirit in achieving her goals as a player."

Park returned to professional golf this season after a two-year absence. Park's daughter was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2021; therefore, she put her competitive career on hold to care for her child.

Jane Park began her professional career in 2007. Prior to the 2023 season, she played 266 LPGA Tour tournaments, with two runner-up finishes and 16 other top-10s as her best results.