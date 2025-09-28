Lexi Thompson shared a glimpse of her custom-made pendants for her dog Leo on social media. The American golfer shared a picture of the pendants on her Instagram account on Saturday.She created four silver pendants, one with the letter &quot;L&quot; crafted on it, two with her dog's paw print, and one featuring an image of Leo. Sharing the picture, Thompson wrote a sweet caption:&quot;Love my little Leo pendants&quot;.Lexi Thompson shares customised ‘pendants’ of her furry friend/@lexiLexi Thompson owns a Havapoo dog named Leo, who has been with her for a long time now. In one of her interviews in 2021, the LPGA Tour pro candidly opened up about how her dog is her best friend. She said (via Golf Monthly).&quot;When I'm home I love hanging out with my family and friends, but when I'm on the road I go back and hang with my dog. He is my best friend and he saved my life and he's just amazing, so I'm very grateful that he came into my life.&quot;Lexi Thompson is no longer a full-time golfer and only plays in limited tournaments. This week, she is taking some time away from the greens.Lexi Thompson reflects on her outing at the NW Arkansas ChampionshipLexi Thompson teed it up last week at the NW Arkansas Championship, which was unfortunately suspended due to inclement weather. The golfers competed through 18 holes before the game was halted.Thompson offered a few glimpses of her outing at the event on Instagram and, in the caption, opened up about the tournament. She also shared her disappointment about the event being canceled.&quot;Such a bummer only getting 18 in at the @nwachampionship , but can’t control the weather unfortunately. I just want to say thank you to @walmart and @proctergamble and all other sponsors for always putting on a great event here in Arkansas , and always supporting the @lpga_tour over the last 19 years! We greatly appreciate everything you do. Also big thanks to all the volunteers, fans and course staff this week for making it possible,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe played a round of 69 and settled for a tie for 66th place in the tournament. This season on the LPGA Tour, she has had a decent run with several favorable finishes. She tied for 13th at the Founders Cup and then settled for T14 at the Chevron Championship.Thompson also had some more notable finishes this season, which included a T4 at the Meijer LPGA Classic and a T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She came very close to winning the Dow Championship, where she carded four rounds of 67, 65, 68, and 60, but settled for solo second place. Additionally, she tied for T24 at the FM Championship.