Lexi Thompson shares the idea of her ‘perfect morning out’

Lexi Thompson often posts about tournaments and life-related updates on her social media handles. She also shares her practice sessions. Recently, while practicing at the Panther National, Thompson made a video and shared her 'perfect morning out' on her Instagram story.

Thompson wore a white collared top in the video and gave a glimpse of the greens, where chairs were visible, and her golf bag was kept on the ground. She captioned the post:

“Perfect morning out!”

Panther National morning view ( via Lexi Thompson's Instagram story)

Thompson, a fitness freak, apart from being a golfer, launched her fitness application last year. She shared about it on social media, writing:

“The time is finally here ! So excited to share the Lexi Fitness app with you fitness has been a huge part of my life and I’m so happy to share some of my workouts with you ! Download the link below or in my bio and story and lets get fit together.”

Lexi Thompson played in only two LPGA events in 2025 and her next event isn't confirmed yet.

How did Lexi Thompson perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Lexi Thompson had one top 20 finish in the 2025 LPGA season, and that was at the Founders Cup, where she landed at T13 with a score of 9 under 275. Thompson had three top 10 finishes in the 2024 season, including a T3 at the Ford Championship pres. by KCC with 17 under 271, a T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with 16 under 272, and a T9 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with 1 under 287, respectively. Here's a list of all her performances in the 2025 and 2024 seasons:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands: T13, 69-69-67-70, 275 (-9)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass: T38, 74-66-68-69, 277 (-11)

2024 LPGA Tournaments

LPGA Drive On Championship: T16, 70-67-69-76, 282 (-2)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: Missed cut, 71-78, 149 (+7)

Ford Championship pres. by KCC: T3, 69-65-69-68, 271 (-17)

The Chevron Championship: Missed cut, 78-74, 152 (+8)

Cognizant Founders Cup: Missed cut, 71-75, 146 (+2)

Mizuho Americas Open: Missed cut, 72-73, 145 (+1)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally: Missed cut, 78-75, 153 (+13)

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T2, 71-68-65-68, 272 (-16)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T9, 68-72-73-74, 287 (-1)

Dana Open: T19, 72-69-69-67, 277 (-7)

CPKC Women's Open: T33, 72-73-73-69, 287 (-1)

AIG Women's Open: T55, 76-71-71-76, 294 (+6)

FM Championship: T15, 70-71-71-69, 281 (-7)

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G: T19, 71-71-68-68, 278 (-10)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G: T17, 68-67-68, 203 (-10)

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: Missed cut, 70-73, 143 (+3)

CME Group Tour Championship: T49, 73-68-71-74, 286 (-2)

