Lexi Thompson shares images from her birthday celebration on a cruise: "Had so much fun" 

American golfer Lexi Thompson is still in a celebration mood after turning 30 last month. Thompson, who became the youngest LPGA Tour winner at just 16 years of age, announced in 2024 that she was retiring from the sport due to mental health issues but later made a huge return and featured at the Founders Cup in February 2025.

She made a thread post on her Instagram, sharing some memorable pictures on a cruise as she captioned it:

"Had so much fun on three-day cruise for some belated 30th celebration."

Lexi also confirmed in February she will be a bit more involved this 2025 but will take up selected competitions. Her participation at the Founders Cup this year did set the tone for the birthday celebration after finishing tied at 13. She wrote in a post on Instagram:

“Thank you to the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week for making it possible! Most of all thank you to the Founders who made all this possible for all of us, the women that paved the way for all girls out there to follow their dream in the game of golf. It’s because of them, that any of this is possible was a solid week first week back with a t13 finish, time to celebrate big 30 tomorrow and have some weeks off! #growthegame”

Lexi Thompson’s love story unfolds as wedding plans set for 2026

Lexi Thompson is transitioning into a new phase of her life as her love story is all coming together. She has been preparing for her wedding for some time now, readying to walk down the aisle with her long-time boyfriend, Max Provost, a Clinical Sales representative at Intuitive Surgical.

The two were first seen at the 2024 Solheim Cup, giving fans a glimpse of what is to come. Since then, Provost has gone on to propose to Lexi under very romantic circumstances in Whistler, Canada.

The couple pulled off a beautiful engagement in the first week of January 2025 amidst all the delays. The photos from the ceremony went viral even though they faced some hitches on the day.

She shared the news last week that she has finally decided on the wedding dress from the Boca Raton Bridal in South Florida. The wedding is expected to take in 2026 with fans, friends and family all waiting in bated breath for the big day.

Thompson will be hoping to make cut and qualify for the U.S Open which will be held from May 29 to June 1, 2025 at the Erin Hills. She is currently ranked 50th on the Rolex Rankings but has until March 24 to keep herself afloat in the top 75 to have any chance of qualifying.

It is yet to be seen how she is going to put herself together to keep the momentum going.

