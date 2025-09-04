Lexi Thompson shares her mantra after latest award nomination

Lexi Thompson shared her mantra after being nominated for the Dow Impact Award. Thompson received a few awards for her astonishing professional career, and some of the notable ones came in 2017 with the LPGA Vare Trophy and the Race to the CME Globe.The LPGA Tour shared the news through a video on its official Instagram account. In the video, Thompson expressed her feelings regarding her nomination.“I’m so grateful just to be able to come out and play golf for a living. I just want to be able to give back. I'm very grateful for what I have in my life and the people I have in my life. To be able to make a difference in the world, that's more important to me than anything. It means the world to me to be nominated for the LPGA Dow Impact award. Dow has shown so much support for women's golf and I've been on the tour for 15 years now, and I just wanted to be able to leave an impact on the game of golf. And the woman's support in general. Being able to give back to the charities, that, you know, I'm associated with.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the LPGA Tour, Thompson played a total of nine tournaments in the 2025 season, and her last performance was at the FM Championship, where she landed at T24. Lexi Thompson had one top 10 and four top 20 finishes in the 2025 LPGA season. Her top 10 finish came at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a T4, and her top 20 finishes came at the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands with a T13, the Chevron Championship with a T14, and moreLexi Thompson joined hands in distributing meals for kidsLexi Thompson celebrated her Women's Day in a different fashion and helped Cone Health distribute 6400 meals for kids as they headed back to school. A post was made by the Wyndham Championship official Instagram page, which was a part of this venture, and the post mentioned Lexi prioritizing mental health. The post said:&quot;What a DAY! Executive Women’s Day, presented by @conehealth, started strong, packing 6,400 meals for the @forsythbackpackprogram to help local kids fuel up as they head back to school. A huge THANK YOU to @lexi for reminding us that advocating for your mental health is a strength, not a weakness. To Dr. Valerie Leschber, Dr. Kelly Graves, Kim Marshall and Dr. Jenna Mendelson, thank you for sharing your insights and showing us the power of supporting one another.&quot;Thompson has a foundation named the Lexi Thompson Foundation, which benefits children with serious illnesses.