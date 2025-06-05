Lexi Thompson shares a note of condolence after the passing of her close family friend

Former LPGA professional Lexi Thompson shared a heartfelt note after the loss of a close family friend, Freddie. On Thursday, June 5, she took to her Instagram story to share an emotional tribute, calling her friend “an angel” and someone who loved her family like his own.

While Thompson did not provide further details about Freddie, her words reflect the deep bond they shared. In her Instagram story, Thompson wrote:

"HEAVEN GAINED AN ANGEL TODAY. FREDDIE LOVED MY FAMILY AND I AS ONE OF HIS OWN. HE'D ALWAYS SAY I WAS HIS GRANDDAUGHTER TO EVERYBODY AROUND, THE SUPPORT/CARE AND LOVE HE GAVE TO ALL OF US WAS TRULY THE BEST. I KNOW YOU'LL BE WATCHING US FROM ABOVE, CHEERING US ON IN LIFE."

A screenshot of Lexi Thompson's Instagram story on June 5, 2025 - Source: Instagram@lexi

This heartfelt message comes during an emotional year for Thompson. In May 2024, she announced her retirement from full-time golf, citing mental health struggles. Despite stepping back, she continues to compete in select events.

In 2025, Lexi Thompson has played in five events, making the cut in three of them. She recorded a strong T13 finish at the Founders Cup, ending 9-under par in February. At the Ford Championship, she tied for 38th at 11-under. After missing the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship, she bounced back with a T14 finish at the Chevron Championship at 2-under par. Most recently, she missed the cut at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Lexi Thompson addresses slow play accusations during the 2025 U.S. Women's Open

Lexi Thompson missed the cut at the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open after carding rounds of 73 and 74 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin, falling two shots short of the weekend. It was her 19th appearance at the U.S. Open major, having played every edition since her debut as a 12-year-old in 2007.

However, during her latest stint at the 2025 U.S. Open, fans on social media raised concerns over slow play, sharing clips that showed Charley Hull waiting on the next hole for Lexi Thompson’s group to finish. The incident drew criticism, and Thompson faced backlash online.

Responding to the critics, Thompson addressed the issue through an Instagram post. She began by thanking the USGA and fans for their support and then clarified the pace of play situation. The 30-year-old American wrote:

"My game wasn’t ready for the week even though I put a lot of hard work into it, but that wasn’t going to stop me from fighting through the week. I also want to add on this , because pace of place was a huge talk this week. Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front , we were never out of position/warned/ or on the clock."

Notably, Thompson ended her message by pointing out that although she’s cutting back her schedule and being more selective, she hasn’t officially retired.

