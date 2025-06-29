Lexi Thompson shares relieving message for ‘partner’ Megan Khang after making the cut at Dow Championship

Lexi Thompson has teed it up at this week's Dow Championship in a team with Megan Khang. Her team tied for seventh place after three rounds.

Thompson shared a video with Khang after the third round of the LPGA Tour event on Saturday on her Instagram story, along with a five-word message in the caption.

"One more day with my partner," she wrote

As Lexi Thompson has semi-retired from golf, fans will see her only in limited tournaments this season. So far on the LPGA Tour, she has competed in seven events and made five cuts. She started the season at the Founders Cup with a solid T13 finish but then struggled in her next outing at the Ford Championship, where she settled in T38 place.

Thompson also competed at the JM Eagle LA Championship but missed the cut. However, she was impressive at the first women’s Major of the year, the Chevron Championship, where, after carding four rounds of 73, 67, 70, and 76, she was tied for 14th place. Her best finish this season was recorded at the Meijer LPGA Classic, where she settled in the T4 position.

Lexi Thompson last competed at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and had a decent outing. She settled in T12 place and, following the event, shared a post on her Instagram account, reflecting on her experience.

"Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers and fans for making the @kpmgwomenspga possible this week in the heat and wind 🥵 safe to say that was one of the more stressful/challenging weeks on the golf course 😂 one more week on the road then home," she wrote in the caption.

Megan Khang, on the other hand, had competed in ten tournaments this season and made the cut in eight. She also last competed at the Women’s PGA Championship, where she finished in T52 place. Her best finish of the season was at the Founders Cup, in solo third place.

When will Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang tee off on Sunday at the Dow Championship?

The 2025 Dow Championship is heading for its conclusion, with the final round scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 28. After Saturday's round, Sarah Schmelzel took the lead in the game in a team with Albane Valenzuela at 13-under.

Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee tied for second with Team Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang are scheduled to tee off for the final round of the Dow Championship on Sunday at 12:11 p.m. local time on the first tee hole.

They will play the final round in a group with Rio Takeda and Miyu Yamashita. However, play will start at 9:00 a.m. with Fiona Xu and Mariel Galdiano taking the first shot, while the tournament leaders, Schmelzel and Valenzuela, will tee off at 12:50 p.m. in a group with Hee Im and Lee.

