Lexi Thompson shows strong form on moving day, eyes back-to-back contention on the LPGA Tour

American golfer Lexi Thompson shot a 71 in the third round of the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America to remain just five strokes behind leader Hyo Joo Kim. This is the second consecutive time she has competed in an LPGA Tournament within two weeks.

Lexi Thompson at The Ascendant LPGA. (Image via Getty)

This season has been quite a good one for Lexi Thompson as she finished with her best score, a tie for 19th, at the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G. The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America is a chance for herself to prove her skills on a bigger stage.

Though she believed the weather wouldn't be windy on the third day of the championship, the conditions changed, and Lexi Thompson was not too late to adapt. Even though she didn't start strong, she came back into the game when she hit a birdie at the par-five 17th hole with a 30-yard shot.

On the final day of the championship, Thompson said that her major focus would be on adapting to the weather conditions and controlling her emotions rather than thinking about the result of the championship. She stated, via LPGA:

“Really, all I can do is focus on my game and emotions, And whatever happens and leads me, I'm going to be proud of myself no matter what."

The Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America’s history and past champions

Charley Hull is the defending champion of the Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America. She finished day three with a score of 213 after shooting a 72.

Hull won the tenth championship in one birdie at the 17th to win the Kathy Whitworth trophy. The 27-year-old Englishwoman also had a good run at the Solheim Cup and is poised to defend her title.

Defending champion Charlie Hull at The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America (Image via Getty)

Hae Ran Ryu, who secured her first victory at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, is another player to watch out for in the competition as a close contender for the championship.

The tournament also featured Celine Boutier, In Gee Chun, and Stacy Lewis, the major champions, and the competition always remains fierce. This tournament also marks the significance of paying tribute to Kathy Whitworth, the ambassador of The Ascendant LPGA Benefiting Volunteers of America.

The most important aspect of this tournament is that it allows the players to regain their LPGA Membership or to participate in the CME Group Tour Championship. The top 60 players in the table will qualify for the season-ending championship.