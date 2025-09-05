Lexi Thompson shows off her white outfit in a selfie as she enjoys a brief stay at home

Lexi Thompson showed off her white outfit in a selfie as she enjoyed her stay at home. Thompson wasn't playing at any tournament this week, and hence, she took some time for herself at home while clicking pictures in her latest attire.Thompson uploaded an Instagram post, and in the post, she posed for a selfie, and with that, she wrote:“ Love being home, even if it's only for a few days.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThompson’s last tournament was the FM Championship, where she finished at T24 after scoring 9 under in total. Before the FM Championship, she secured four top 20 finishes, including a T13 at the Founders Cup, a T14 at the Chevron Championship, a T4 at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, and more.The LPGA phenom missed three cutlines in the 2025 season at the JM Eagle LA Championship, the U.S. Women's Open, and the CPKC Women's Open.Lexi Thompson shared about her inner motivation after the latest award nomination Lexi Thompson recently got nominated for the Dow Impact award, and on that occasion, the golfer shared about her inner motivation. Thompson received awards previously in her life like in 2017 she received awards, which were the LPGA Vare Trophy and the Race to the CME Globe.After the nomination for the recent award, Thompson shared her feelings about the same, and her words were:“I’m so grateful just to be able to come out and play golf for a living. I just want to be able to give back. I'm very grateful for what I have in my life and the people I have in my life. To be able to make a difference in the world, that's more important to me than anything. It means the world to me to be nominated for the LPGA Dow Impact award. Dow has shown so much support for women's golf and I've been on the tour for 15 years now, and I just wanted to be able to leave an impact on the game of golf.”She continued, “And the woman's support in general. Being able to give back to the charities, that, you know, I'm associated with…being able to give back to the men and women that have served our country and to be able to provide money for their families…If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be able to be out here every single day following our dreams…raise money for any difference that we can make to help bring awareness.Further, Lexi Thompson spoke about the ultimate aim of being able to make big differences in the world. The golfer also has a foundation named the Lexi Thompson Foundation, which helps children with serious illnesses.