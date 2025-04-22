Lexi Thompson dons black outfit for Nelly Korda's Chevron Championship champions dinner

Lexi Thompson is gearing up to play this week at the 2025 Chevron Championship, and prior to the event, the American golfer attended the Champion Dinner for the event. Thompson is a past winner of the tournament and thus attended the Champion Dinner of the Major hosted by the 2024 winner, Nelly Korda.

Lexi Thompson wore a black dress and paired it with high heels and a watch for the Champion Dinner. On Monday, she posted a picture on her Instagram account along with the caption saying:

"Time for @thechevronchampionship tradition , past champions dinner"

Lexi Thompson won the Chevron Championship back in 2014. She defeated Michelle Wie by three strokes to win the Major. It's the only Major she has won in her career.

The LPGA Tour pro made her debut at the Chevron Championship back in 2009 as an amateur. She has so far played in the tournament 15 times and made the cut 13 times. Aside from winning the event in 2014, she was the runner-up in 2017. But in 2024, Thompson struggled with her game and missed the cut for the second straight year.

After winning the tournament in 2014, she went on to record top-10 finishes in her next three outings at the Major in 2015, 2016, and 2017. In 2018, she settled in T20 place, followed by a solo third-place finish in 2019 and then fourth in 2020. She finished in T36 in 2021 and then T4 in 2022.

A look into Lexi Thompson's performance in 2025

Lexi Thompson (Image Source: Imagn)

Thompson started her campaign in the 2025 season on the LPGA Tour at the Founders Cup. She started the campaign with a solid round of 69 before adding another round of 69. Thompson maintained her game and then carded 67 on the third day and then 70 in the final round to settle in T13 position.

Lexi Thompson next played at the Ford Championship. In the event, she started with a tough round of 74. She then played the next round of 66 and then 68 in the third round. She carded the final round of 69 and settled in T38 place. Thompson played the two rounds of 72 and 70 at the JM Eagle LA Championship and missed the cut.

Thompson has semi-retired from golf and only plays in limited events. As the last winner of the tournament, she is eligible to play at the Chevron Championship.

Here are the past winners of the Chevron Championship included in the field of 2025:

Nelly Korda

Lilia Vu

Jennifer Kupcho

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Young Ko

Pernilla Lindberg

Lydia Ko

Brittany Lincicome

Lexi Thompson

Stacy Lewis

Yani Tseng

The 2025 Chevron Championship is scheduled from April 24 to 27 at the Club at Carlton Woods.

