Lexi Thompson 'sums up' her disappointing JM Eagle LA Championship outing in latest post

Lexi Thompson had a disappointing outing at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The 30-year-old failed to make the cut at El Caballero Country Club on Friday, April 18.

The 11-time LPGA Tour winner had an underwhelming start in the first round, when she posted an even-par 72 with a birdie against a bogey. In the second round, she improved on her first-round score by two shots, scoring a 2-under 70. She scored six birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey.

Thompson still fell short by two strokes as the cutline settled at 4-under. Sharing pictures from the tournament, she wrote:

"2nd pic sums it up…can’t say it’s a great feeling working hard to not see results, but won’t stop me for the times I do play this year. Thanks so much to the sponsors, volunteers and fans this week at the @jmeaglelachamp!"

This was her third start in the 2025 season after she stepped away from full-time competition on the LPGA Tour last year. Her first tournament this year was at the Founders Cup. She scored 69, 69, 67, and 70 in four rounds and tied for 13th at the tournament.

Lexi Thompson's second start was at the Ford Championship, however, she started with a poor round of 74 at Whirlwind Golf Club. She scored 66, 68, and 69 in the next three rounds to finish 11-under. She tied for 38th at the tournament.

Lexi Thompson said the most meaningful part of her legacy is inspiring young golfers

Lexi Thompson turned professional at the age of 15 in 2010. At the age of 16, she became the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history. She won the Navistar LPGA Classic by five strokes over Tiffany Joh. She has won 11 LPGA tournaments, including a major championship at the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship

When asked what it meant to leave behind such a beloved legacy on the LPGA, she said (via ASAP Sports):

"It means more to me than anything. Of course the wins, you know, got me to what I am, the accomplishments and everything, but I wanted to leave a bigger impact as a role model, somebody who gave back to the game, somebody who made an impact on little girls and boys out here getting started in the game at a young age."

"Showing the way I give back to the people and the sponsors and everything, there is more important things than just playing good golf," she added.

Lexi Thompson also represented the United States seven times at the Solheim Cup. Let's take a look at her 11 wins on the LPGA Tour:

2011 Navistar LPGA Classic

Navistar LPGA Classic 2013 Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia

Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia 2013 Lorena Ochoa Invitational

Lorena Ochoa Invitational 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship (Major)

Kraft Nabisco Championship (Major) 2015 Meijer LPGA Classic

Meijer LPGA Classic 2015 LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship

LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship 2016 Honda LPGA Thailand

Honda LPGA Thailand 2017 Kingsmill Championship

Kingsmill Championship 2017 Indy Women in Tech Championship

Indy Women in Tech Championship 2018 CME Group Tour Championship

CME Group Tour Championship 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic

