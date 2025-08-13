  • home icon
Lexi Thompson sweats it out in the gym ahead of LPGA return

By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 13, 2025 05:31 GMT
GOLF: JUN 29 LPGA Dow Championship - Source: Getty
Lexi Thompson, Dow Championship (Image via Getty)

Lexi Thompson announced that she would be retiring from a full schedule of tournaments last year. After a brief break earlier this month, she is getting all geared up to tee it up at the CPKC Women's Open which will be played in Ontario, Canada from August 21 to 24.

In a recent post on her official Instagram platform, she showed her dedication to staying in shape as she gears up for her return to action on the LPGA Tour. She shared a snap of herself in the gym sweating it out after a good workout.

In an image that appears to have been taken mid workout, Lexi Thompson sported a black cropped tee from Puma along with matching black and blue gradient biking shorts.

Surrounded by weights and other gym equipment, here's a look at Lexi Thompson's latest post on Instagram (via Instagram @lexi):

Despite not being an active member of the LPGA Tour, Lexi Thompson still enjoys working towards her general fitness off the golf course. In her Instagram post's caption she stated that her work out session on Tuesday, August 12 was not only a staple part of her everyday routine but it was also her favorite time.

She wrote (via Instagram @lexi):

"Love this part of my day 👊🏼 #gymtime @puma"
Thompson's training leading up to her return to the LPGA Tour at next week's CPKC Women's Open shows her determination and dedication to the sport on and off the golf course.

When did Lexi Thompson last play a tournament on the LPGA Tour?

Lexi Thompson has played 8 tournaments on the LPGA Tour so far this season. Her most recent appearance came at the Dow Championship in June. The tournament saw a glimpse of the legendary golfer's prime.

The 30 year old totalled an impressive 20 under par score over 72 holes to end the 2025 Dow Championship in the solo second place. The runner's up position earned her a paycheck worth a whopping $195,577.

In eight appearances on the LPGA Tour so far this year, Thompson has made the cut in 6 events and missed the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship in April and the U.S. Women's Open in May.

Despite having taken a step back from a full tournament schedule, the World No. 54 golfer posted four finishes inside the top-15. Her two finishes that were inside the top-10 were the second place finish at the Dow Championship and a tied for 4th place finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give earlier in June.

She earned a total of an astounding $638.2 thousand in official earnings from her appearances at tournaments on the LPGA Tour this season.

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
