Lexi Thompson turns heads in black outfit at a wedding

Lexi Thompson turned heads in a glamorous black dress as she attended a wedding. The American LPGA Tour player enjoys a fabulous fan base of 601k on her Instagram account.

Ad

After announcing her semi-retirement from golf last season, she is now more actively posting about her personal life on social media. On Sunday, March 16, Lexi Thompson shared a post in a glamorous black gown.

In the caption of the post, Thompson wished her fans to have a great weekend. It read:

"Hope everybody is having a great weekend"

Ad

Trending

Thompson also posted a video showing her wedding dress for the function along with the caption that read:

"perfect day for a beautiful wedding"

Still from Lexi Thompson's Instagram story/@lexi

Lexi Thompson had a great time enjoying the wedding. However, fans are anxiously waiting for her to tie the knot. The American golfer has been engaged to her boyfriend Max Provost.

Ad

On January 2, Thompson surprised her fans by announcing her engagement on social media. During a vacation in Canada, her boyfriend proposed to her. She posted two snaps of the special moment along with the caption that read:

"The best part of my trip to Whistler ….😏🙈 I said YES to my forever and always ❤️💍 1.1.25. Thank you to @emilyserrellphoto for capturing these moments for us 🥹"

Ad

Ad

Thompson has been dating Provost for two years. However, she has kept her personal life away from the limelight so far.

Lexi Thompson shares her gym outing

Last week, Lexi Thompson shared a picture on her Instagram account of flexing her toned legs. She is a fitness freak and also keeps updating her fans by actively posting pictures about gym sessions.

In her last week's post, Thompson flaunted her physique along with a caption in which she motivated her fans. She wrote:

Ad

"Nothing will work unless you do 👊🏼 #lexifitness"

Ad

Lexi Thompson has a fitness app on which she keeps sharing amazing updates related to fitness and health. She launched the app called Lexi Fitness in August 2024 by sharing a post on Instagram along with the caption:

"The time is finally here ! So excited to share the Lexi Fitness app with you 👊🏼 fitness has been a huge part of my life and I’m so happy to share some of my workouts with you ! Download the link below or in my bio and story and lets get fit together 💪🏼"

Ad

Meanwhile, on the greens in 2025, Lexi Thompson has so far only played in one tournament, the Founders Cup. She played the four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 and settled in the T13 at the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback