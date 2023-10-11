Lexi Thompson WITB: What's in the LPGA star’s bag ahead of her PGA event debut

Lexi Thompson is taking the world by storm, as she is about to become the first LPGA player to tee off in a PGA Tour event. The superstar, currently the World No. 25 golfer, is poised to create history.

Part of what makes her so good is sheer talent and work ethic, but her equipment doesn't hurt. Without further ado, here's what the golf superstar has in her bag:

Cobra RadSpeed driver

Fairway wood from 2015

2-Iron

Cobra S2 Forged Irons from 2009

Four raw wedges

Custom black-and-pink Scotty Cameron GoLo N5 prototype mallet putter

Lexi Thompson said in her Tuesday press conference:

“I would say the only [equipment change I’m making this week] -- because I play with five wedges, so sometimes I have to either take out a wedge or a -- usually my 5-iron when I play. But the 5-iron will be in the bag this week, and I'll take out one of my wedges. No added clubs or different clubs for that matter. I'll definitely take out a wedge.”

It's a rather unique bag and is less structured than other golfers usually have, but it has apparently worked wonders for her. She's taking the golf world by storm. Given how unique her setup is, it's a wonder.

Many golfers like to have the best of the best when it comes to equipment. Naturally, they find what works for them, but the fact that her irons are 14 years old is unbelievable. Most golfers would never have such old and outdated equipment.

Lexi Thompson and her equipment will be put to the test this weekend at the Shriners Children's Open. She's focusing on what she can control as she looks to become the first LPGA Tour player to make a cut on the PGA Tour:

“Yes, good golf is a successful week. If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that’s what it’s all about and what this tournament is. There is more than just playing golf.”

The Shriners Children's Open is from October 12 to 13, so she will finally tee off tomorrow.

PGA Tour stars impressed with Lexi Thompson

Ahead of her debut on the PGA Tour, the star golfer is already turning heads. Naturally, being involved in something like this carries a lot of attention, but two PGA Tour stars are impressed with her work thus far.

Lexi Thompson is impressive

Ben Griffin said via Golf Digest:

“Yeah, I thought she was striping it. She was hitting it closer than us on a few holes — which is to be expected. She has a ton of talent, and she can handle it out there. It’s a little different out here being a little firmer, a little different conditions, but I think she’s adjusting well, and she played awesome today, and I think she can really compete this week and have a good chance at at least making the weekend. It’ll be fun to watch.”

Michael Kim echoed that sentiment:

“I thought she’s hitting it great. This course is probably a little longer than what she’s used to, but I thought she’s hitting it really well, and she’s going to have a good chance heading into this week.”

These two will be Lexi Thompson's tee-off partners, and they are impressed with what they're seeing.