“LFG Charlie Woods”; “Now we’re talking” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ son’s impressive show at Team TaylorMade Invitational 2025

Tiger Woods’ son, Charlie Woods, shone at the Team TaylorMade Invitational 2025 as he fired a low 65 in the second round of the event. Following two days of action, he is tied for second and is just one shot off the lead.
On Tuesday, May 27, Charlie Woods entered Streamsong Resort’s Black Course after shooting 70 in the opening round. He had finished the opening round with a bogey but started Day 2 with a birdie. He picked up another birdie on the third hole and added seven more against two bogeys on the remaining holes.
Following the second round, Woods Jr. was aggregated at nine-under 135 and was tied for second alongside Miles Russell and Jessy Huebner.
Fans online hailed Charlie Woods for his remarkable performance at the TaylorMade Invitational. Here's a look at some reactions:
"LFG Charlie!!! ☢️🔥," TW Legion wrote.
"Now we’re talking 🔥 is this one of his best (or the best) round of his competitive career?" another user posted.
"Maturing nicely. His dad is an okay mentor and teacher," this fan remarked.
"It amazes me how much ⛳️ media and some fans care about 🐅's son.... People want 🐅 to be relevant, so they are now following his son," one fan opined.
"Wow. I’m impressed. The kid finally did something impressive, good for him," one user commented.
"Can confirm that course is no joke," another fan wrote.
Team TaylorMade Invitational 2025, Round 2 leaderboard ft. Charlie Woods explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Team TaylorMade Invitational 2025 after Round 2:
- 1. Luke Colton: -10
- T2. Jessy Huebner: -9
- T2. Miles Russell: -9
- T2. Charlie Woods: -9
- T5. Phillip Dunham: -8
- T5. Sohan Patel: -8
- T5. Tyler Watts: -8
- T8. Tomas Restrepo Jaramillo: -6
- T8. Kailer Stone: -6
- T8. William Lisle: -6
- T11. Willie Gordon: -5
- T11. Luke Smith: -5
- T13. Jaxon Bandelier: -4
- T13. Pavel Tsar: -4
- T15. Cameron Kuchar: -3
- T15. Dawson Lew: -3
- T15. Nathan Miller: -3
- T15. Landon Ashcraft: -3
- T15. Shiv Parmar: -3
- T20. Austin Le: -2
- T20. Edan Cui: -2
- T20. Pennson Badgett: -2
- T23. Jackson Ormond: -1
- T23. Bailey Sutter: -1
- T23. Austin Perkins: -1
- T23. Lunden Esterline: -1
- T23. Zhengqian Li: -1
- T23. Cayse Morgan: -1
- T23. Evan Liu: -1
- T23. Giuseppe Puebla: -1
- T31. Arth Sinha: E
- T31. Rory Asselta: E
- T31. Blake Brown: E
- T31. Charles Cauthen: E
- T31. Ronin Banerjee: E