“Life is bigger than any job” – Fans react to report of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan 'recuperating from a medical situation'

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced on Tuesday, June 13, that he was stepping away from his day-to-day duties as he was recuperating from a medical condition.

Monahan, who became the fourth PGA Tour Commissioner in 2017, has been under scrutiny of late for his decision to sign the deal with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

In a joint statement from Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board, it was announced that he was recovering from an undisclosed medical condition and would be taking a break from official duties.

The statement read:

"Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.

"During Jay's absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate."

PGA TOUR Communications



Joint Statement from TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan and the PGA TOUR Policy Board

The news came as a surprise to golfers on Twitter. While most fans gave their best wishes to Monahan, few thought it was being done so that Saudis could take over the PGA.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Life is bigger than any job. Get well soon Jay Monahan."

"Someone didn’t want to be heckled all weekend apparently…"

"If I had to venture a guess I would say this is 100% stress induced due to the overwhelming scrutiny involved with this controversial merger."

"If I had to venture a guess I would say this is 100% stress induced due to the overwhelming scrutiny involved with this controversial merger."

"Must be painful carrying such a large bag"

"He’s come down with hypocrititis"

"I wish Jay Monahan a speedy recovery as he assumes the Manager Member & CEO position of the newly formed LLC or/& plans successorship of current responsibilities while I endorse interim recognition of @OWGRltd as the formal entity of excellence for global golf & @PGATOUR & brands"

"Regardless of his business decisions, you’d hope he gets better soon. We don’t know what’s going on in his personal life and the scrutiny he has faced the last few weeks has been immense."

"Regardless of his business decisions, you'd hope he gets better soon. We don't know what's going on in his personal life and the scrutiny he has faced the last few weeks has been immense."

"Too much stress is an unhealthy thing to carry around 24/7"

"Wow what timing? Soon they’ll say he’s not coming back due to health concerns and Voila! A new commissioner appointed while saving face"

"Wow what timing? Soon they'll say he's not coming back due to health concerns and Voila! A new commissioner appointed while saving face"

"Be there long term for your family my friend. nothing more important than that"

"Be there long term for your family my friend. nothing more important than that"

Ron Price & Tyler Dennis to take over Jay Monahan's duties for the time being

Since Jay Monahan is unable to perform day-to-day office duties at the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Chief Operating Officer Ron Price and the Tour's executive vice president and president, Tyler Dennis, will temporarily replace Monahan.

Price and Dennis sent their best wishes to Monahan in a released statement.

The statement read:

"Our thoughts are with Jay and his family during his absence, and we wish him a speedy recovery. We have a strong and experienced leadership team in place, and our priority is to support our players and continue the work underway to further lead the PGA TOUR and golf's future." -Ron Price & Tyler Dennis

