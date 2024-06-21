“Like father, like son” - Bryson DeChambeau quips as Brooks Koepka’s son Crew ignores the US Open champion

Bryson DeChambeau became the center of attraction this week after his win at the US Open on Sunday, June 16. However, while everyone wanted to interact with him, Brooks Koepka's son, Crew Koepka chose to ignore him

DeChambeau is in the Grove, Nashville this week for the LIV Golf. Last Sunday, he registered an epic win at Pinehurst No. 2 after beating Rory McIlroy by one shot.

On Thursday, June 20, Smash GC shared a clip where DeChambeau tried to interact with Crew, who is in Koepka's arm. The little kid, however, chooses to ignore him. After not getting a wanted response, DeChambeau says,

"Like Father, Like son."

Koepka also shared the video on Instagram and wrote that Crew already had two trophies at home, referring to his US Open wins.

For the uninitiated, DeChambeau and Koepka had a beef with each other a few years ago. They took petty digs at each other and faced off at Capital One's The Match. However, once they joined LIV Golf, they decided to make peace. Last year, they were paired together at the PGA Championship and appeared fine, with no awkwardness.

"I dug myself out of a pretty deep hole" - Bryson DeChambeau reflects on his low phase

During the winner's press conference of the US Open, Bryson DeChambeau reflected on the phase when he was constantly under scrutiny for different reasons. He said he was grateful to have some friends who pushed him in the bad times.

"So I dug myself out of a pretty deep hole," he said. "Golf swing wasn't doing well. Ball striking was terrible. Putting wasn't great. I had Paul, who's on the Crushers, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell continuing to push me in the right direction. That was actually a massive help to help get me in the right mind frame from such a low point in my life."

He said that people constantly motivated him and told him that there was more to life than just golf which he understood now.

"Treating others, yourself first and foremost, respecting yourself, is super important to being able to treat others with respect, as well," he continued." That's one of the big things that I've learned. I'm not perfect. I'm human. Everyone's human."

Bryson DeChambeau added that those low moments helped him to build a new frame of mind. He concluded that his greatest learning from this phase was to have the right people around.