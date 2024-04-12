List of all golfers who made the cut at the Masters 2024 feat. Tiger Woods

The strong winds during the second round of the Masters Tournament have forced all players to fight every stroke, bringing about many movements in the leaderboard.

Although Friday's round is not over yet, most of the players who will make the cut in the Masters 2024 are already outlined. Among them all, Tiger Woods stands out; he holds the absolute record of 24 consecutive cuts made.

List of all golfers who made the cut at the Masters 2024

The projected cut line is drawn in 5 over. Below is a list of players who finished the second round with a score that allows them to play the weekend (this is a provisional list, as the cut is not official until the end of the second round):

T1 Bryson DeChambeau -6

T1 Max Homa -6

4 Nicolai Højgaard -4

T5 Cam Davis -3

T5 Collin Morikawa -3

T7 Ludvig Åberg -2

T10 Danny Willett -1

T10 Ryan Fox -1

T10 Byeong Hun An -1

T10 Matthieu Pavon -1

T10 Cameron Young -1

T10 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T17 Lucas Glover E

T17 Adam Schenk E

T17 Patrick Reed E

T17 Kurt Kitayama E

T23 Eric Cole +1

T23 Tiger Woods +1

T28 Taylor Moore +2

T28 Corey Conners +2

T28 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T28 Brooks Koepka +2

T32 Erik van Rooyen +3

T32 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T32 Akshay Bhatia +3

T32 Shane Lowry +3

T39 Denny McCarthy +4

T39 Vijay Singh +4

T39 Adam Hadwin +4

T39 Jason Day +4

T39 Sahith Theegala +4

T48 Chris Kirk +5

T48 Camilo Villegas +5

T48 J.T. Poston +5

T48 Keegan Bradley +5

Other players who should make the cut for the Masters 2024

There are several players who have not finished their second round but should have no problem making the cut in the Masters 2024. One of them is Scottie Scheffler, who is playing the 14th hole with a score of 6 under.

Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith have a score of 1 under, when they all play the back nine, as do Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele, who have a score of 1 over.

Justin Thomas should also have no trouble advancing (2 over through 14th), as should Phil Mickelson and Min Woo Lee (3 over on the back nine).

Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark have a more compromised position, as they have a score of 4 over on the back nine. Joaquin Niemann and Viktor Hovland, meanwhile, are making the cut on the number (5 over) when they play the 17th and 13th holes, respectively.

Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm are missing the cut at the moment with a score of 6 over. However, both have several holes left and can qualify to play on the weekend.