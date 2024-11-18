List of LIV Golf players set to play in Asian Tour's Saudi International finale ft. Dustin Johnson 

The Saudi International will begin on 4th December at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. This is the final event of the year on the Asian Tour as the season concludes in Saudi. The Asian Tour event will feature plenty of prominent names, including 44 LIV Golfers from the 2024 rooster.

Former winners Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell, Harold Varner III and Abraham Ancer will headline the Asian Tour event. Other prominent LIV Golfers in the field are Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann, with Anthony Kim making his debut.

Some prominent names like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are not in the field for the Saudi International. Rahm has not competed since becoming a father for the third time, as he missed the DP World Tour's playoffs. DeChambeau and Koepka will probably be preparing for their TV clash against Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Here is the list of all LIV golfers competing in the Saudi International:

Abraham Ancer is the defending champion of the PIF Saudi International - Source: Getty

Dustin Johnson (past winner)

Grame McDowell (past winner)

Harold Varner III (past winner)

Abraham Ancer (past winner)

Adrian Meronk (OWGR top-200)

Tyrrell Hatton (OWGR top-200)

Cameron Smith (OWGR top-200)

Dean Burmester (OWGR top-200)

David Puig (OWGR top-200)

Patrick Reed (OWGR top-200)

Joaquin Niemann (OWGR top-200)

Lucas Herbert (LIV rankings)

Thomas Pieters (LIV rankings)

Matt Jones (LIV rankings)

Scott Vincent (LIV rankings)

Peter Uihlein (LIV rankings)

Talor Gooch (LIV rankings)

Hudson Swafford (LIV rankings)

Marc Leishman (LIV rankings)

Anirban Lahiri (LIV rankings)

Jinichiro Kozuma (LIV rankings)

Caleb Surratt (LIV rankings)

Eugenio Chacarra (LIV rankings)

Branden Grace (LIV rankings)

Louis Oosthuizen (LIV rankings)

Charl Schwartzel (LIV rankings)

Sam Horsfield (LIV rankings)

Richard Bland (LIV rankings)

Brendan Steele (LIV rankings)

Cameron Tringale (LIV rankings)

Martin Kaymer (LIV rankings)

Anthony Kim (LIV rankings)

Kalle Samooja (LIV rankings)

Pat Perez (LIV rankings)

Sebastian Munoz (LIV rankings)

Sergio Garcia (LIV rankings)

Mito Pereira (LIV rankings)

Kieran Vincent (LIV rankings)

Danny Lee (LIV rankings)

Bubba Watson (LIV rankings)

Kevin Na (LIV rankings)

Carlos Ortiz (LIV rankings)

Matthew Wolff (LIV rankings)

Jason Kokrak (LIV rankings)

Asian Tour CEO believes Saudi International will have a dramatic finish to the 2024 season

The Saudi International will be played at Riyadh Golf Club for the first time, as the Royal Greens and Golf Club previously hosted this event. The Asian Tour CEO Cho Minn Thant said Riyadh Golf Club will provide a dramatic and must-watch ending to the season. He said (via Golf Monthly):

"We believe Riyadh Golf Club will provide an excellent stage to showcase the culmination of our year and, with so much on the line, it should make for a dramatic and must-watch ending to our 2024 season."

The Saudi International has a prize purse of $5,000,000 for the event, with 120 golfers looking to get the highest share from it and end the 2024 Asian Tour season on a high note.

