List of all LIV golfers confirmed to participate in the 2024 Masters at Augusta

The 2024 Masters Championship is set to kick off on April 11 and run through April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Being the first Major of the season, the tournament is going to feature as many as 13 LIV golfers vying for the title.

This includes the defending champion and World No. 3 Jon Rahm, being at the top of the list. The 29-year-old golfer defeated Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka last year in 2023 by a four-stroke margin to ultimately win his second Major.

This year, not only will Rahm have the opportunity to defend his title, but he will finally get a chance to compete alongside his fellow PGA Tour golfers at the 2024 Masters.

Furthermore, Brooks Koepka, who finished in a tie for second at the 2023 Masters Tournament, has secured his spot at the upcoming event. This is because of his exceptional performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, which earned him a place in all four Major tournaments through 2028.

Golfers like Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson will also tee off at the Augusta Championship in a few weeks, thanks to their lifetime exemptions.

Lists of all LIV golfers to tee off at 2024 Masters Tournament

Here is the list of all LIV golfers who will compete in the 2024 Masters Tournament:

(Lifetime exemptions)

Jon Rahm

Phil Mickelson

Bubba Watson

Dustin Johnson

Charl Schwartzel

Sergio Garcia

Patrick Reed

(Major exemptions)

Cameron Smith

Brooks Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau

(World rankings)

Tyrrell Hatton

Adrian Meronk

(Tournament invites)

Joaquin Niemann

Here is the list of all the invites for the 2024 Masters (according to Golf Digest):

Tommy Aaron

Ludvig Aberg

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Charles Coody

Fred Couples

Ben Crenshaw

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente

Bryson DeChambeau

Nick Dunlap

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Nick Faldo

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Raymond Floyd

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Ryo Histasune

Lee Hodges

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Trevor Immelman

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Christo Lamprechet

Bernhard Langer

Min Woo Lee

Luke List

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Larry Mize

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Jack Nicklaus

Joaquin Niemann

Mark O'Meara

Jose Maria Olazabal

Thorbjorn Olesen

Matthieu Pavon

Gary Player

J.P. Poston

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Neal Shipley

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Craig Stadler

Sepp Straka

Jasper Stubbs

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Erik van Rooyen

Camilo Villegas

Tom Watson

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Ian Woosnam

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Fuzzy Zoeller.