List of all LIV golfers confirmed to participate in the 2024 Masters at Augusta

The 2024 Masters Championship is set to kick off on April 11 and run through April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course. Being the first Major of the season, the tournament is going to feature as many as 13 LIV golfers vying for the title.
This includes the defending champion and World No. 3 Jon Rahm, being at the top of the list. The 29-year-old golfer defeated Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka last year in 2023 by a four-stroke margin to ultimately win his second Major.
This year, not only will Rahm have the opportunity to defend his title, but he will finally get a chance to compete alongside his fellow PGA Tour golfers at the 2024 Masters.
Furthermore, Brooks Koepka, who finished in a tie for second at the 2023 Masters Tournament, has secured his spot at the upcoming event. This is because of his exceptional performance at the 2023 PGA Championship, which earned him a place in all four Major tournaments through 2028.
Golfers like Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, and Dustin Johnson will also tee off at the Augusta Championship in a few weeks, thanks to their lifetime exemptions.
Lists of all LIV golfers to tee off at 2024 Masters Tournament
Here is the list of all LIV golfers who will compete in the 2024 Masters Tournament:
(Lifetime exemptions)
- Jon Rahm
- Phil Mickelson
- Bubba Watson
- Dustin Johnson
- Charl Schwartzel
- Sergio Garcia
- Patrick Reed
(Major exemptions)
- Cameron Smith
- Brooks Koepka
- Bryson DeChambeau
(World rankings)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Adrian Meronk
(Tournament invites)
- Joaquin Niemann
Here is the list of all the invites for the 2024 Masters (according to Golf Digest):
- Tommy Aaron
- Ludvig Aberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Charles Coody
- Fred Couples
- Ben Crenshaw
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Nick Dunlap
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Nick Faldo
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Raymond Floyd
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Ryo Histasune
- Lee Hodges
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Trevor Immelman
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Tom Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Christo Lamprechet
- Bernhard Langer
- Min Woo Lee
- Luke List
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Larry Mize
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- Jack Nicklaus
- Joaquin Niemann
- Mark O'Meara
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Matthieu Pavon
- Gary Player
- J.P. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Neal Shipley
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Craig Stadler
- Sepp Straka
- Jasper Stubbs
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Tom Watson
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Ian Woosnam
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
- Fuzzy Zoeller.