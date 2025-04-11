List of golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters

The cutline at the 2025 Masters came in after 36 holes, with plenty of names missing the cut. With top-50 golfers and ties making it to the weekend, the remaining golfers experienced their final day at the office this week.

Ad

The former Masters champions Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and Adam Scott missed the cut, as they carded +3, +4, and +5, respectively, after 36 holes. Additionally, other prominent golfers like Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith also failed to make it to the weekend.

Here's the list of all golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters.

Dustin Johnson Russell Henley Chris Kirk Bernhard Langer Keegan Bradley Tony Finau Rafael Campos Adam Schenk Justin Hastings Sergio Garcia Mike Weir Joe Highsmith Fred Couples Phil Mickelson Brooks Koepka Adam Scott Sepp Straka Cameron Smith Billy Horschel Austin Eckroat Hiroshi Tai Kevin Yu Jhonattan Vegas Nicolai Højgaard Robert MacIntyre José María Olazábal Christiaan Bezuidenhout Cameron Young Lucas Glover Patton Kizzire Will Zalatoris Taylor Pendrith Jose Luis Ballester Barrio Thomas Detry Cam Davis Evan Beck Laurie Canter Matthieu Pavon Ángel Cabrera Thriston Lawrence Noah Kent Nick Dunlap

Ad

Trending

Who is leading the 2025 Masters after round two?

Justin Rose is leading the 2025 Masters after Round Two - Source: Getty

Justin Rose is leading the 2025 Masters going into the weekend. He couldn't build on the momentum he gained yesterday, but thanks to his incredible seven under par round on day one, he is still at the top spot.

Ad

The 2024 U.S. Open Champion, Bryson DeChambeau, displayed some incredible golfing skills at the Augusta National as he scored -4 for the day and remained just a stroke behind Rose (-8) going into the weekend.

The Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy also made an emphatic comeback after a dismal start to his Masters campaign yesterday with an even par finish. However, the 35-year-old golfer carded -6 for the day and is just two strokes behind the leader going into the weekend.

Ad

Here's the 2025 Masters leaderboard after round two. (Top 30)

1. Justin Rose -8

2. Bryson DeChambeau -7

T3. Rory McIlroy -6

T3. Corey Conners -6

T5. Scottie Scheffler -5

T5. Tyrrell Hatton -5

T5. Shane Lowry -5

T5. Matt McCarty -5

T9. Jason Day -4

T9. Viktor Hovland -4

T9. Rasmus Højgaard -4

T12. Collin Morikawa -3

T12. Hideki Matsuyama -3

T12. Ludvig Åberg -3

T12. Patrick Reed -3

T12. Sungjae Im -3

T17. Xander Schauffele -2

T17. Tommy Fleetwood -2

T17. Michael Kim -2

T17. Brian Harman -2

T17. Davis Riley -2

T22. Min Woo Lee -1

T22. Sam Burns -1

T22. Harris English -1

T22. Bubba Watson -1

T22. Nico Echavarria -1

T27. Wyndham Clark E

T27. Daniel Berger E

T27. Davis Thompson E

T27. Aaron Rai E

T27. Sahith Theegala E

T27. Matt Fitzpatrick E

T27. Nick Taylor E

T27. Max Homa E

T27. Tom Hoge E

T27. Justin Thomas E

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More