List of golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters

By Amey Kulkarni
Modified Apr 11, 2025 23:38 GMT
2025 Masters Tournament - Round One - Source: Getty
Golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters - Source: Getty

The cutline at the 2025 Masters came in after 36 holes, with plenty of names missing the cut. With top-50 golfers and ties making it to the weekend, the remaining golfers experienced their final day at the office this week.

The former Masters champions Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, and Adam Scott missed the cut, as they carded +3, +4, and +5, respectively, after 36 holes. Additionally, other prominent golfers like Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith also failed to make it to the weekend.

Here's the list of all golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Masters.

  1. Dustin Johnson
  2. Russell Henley
  3. Chris Kirk
  4. Bernhard Langer
  5. Keegan Bradley
  6. Tony Finau
  7. Rafael Campos
  8. Adam Schenk
  9. Justin Hastings
  10. Sergio Garcia
  11. Mike Weir
  12. Joe Highsmith
  13. Fred Couples
  14. Phil Mickelson
  15. Brooks Koepka
  16. Adam Scott
  17. Sepp Straka
  18. Cameron Smith
  19. Billy Horschel
  20. Austin Eckroat
  21. Hiroshi Tai
  22. Kevin Yu
  23. Jhonattan Vegas
  24. Nicolai Højgaard
  25. Robert MacIntyre
  26. José María Olazábal
  27. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  28. Cameron Young
  29. Lucas Glover
  30. Patton Kizzire
  31. Will Zalatoris
  32. Taylor Pendrith
  33. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
  34. Thomas Detry
  35. Cam Davis
  36. Evan Beck
  37. Laurie Canter
  38. Matthieu Pavon
  39. Ángel Cabrera
  40. Thriston Lawrence
  41. Noah Kent
  42. Nick Dunlap
Who is leading the 2025 Masters after round two?

Justin Rose is leading the 2025 Masters after Round Two - Source: Getty
Justin Rose is leading the 2025 Masters going into the weekend. He couldn't build on the momentum he gained yesterday, but thanks to his incredible seven under par round on day one, he is still at the top spot.

The 2024 U.S. Open Champion, Bryson DeChambeau, displayed some incredible golfing skills at the Augusta National as he scored -4 for the day and remained just a stroke behind Rose (-8) going into the weekend.

The Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy also made an emphatic comeback after a dismal start to his Masters campaign yesterday with an even par finish. However, the 35-year-old golfer carded -6 for the day and is just two strokes behind the leader going into the weekend.

Here's the 2025 Masters leaderboard after round two. (Top 30)

  • 1. Justin Rose -8
  • 2. Bryson DeChambeau -7
  • T3. Rory McIlroy -6
  • T3. Corey Conners -6
  • T5. Scottie Scheffler -5
  • T5. Tyrrell Hatton -5
  • T5. Shane Lowry -5
  • T5. Matt McCarty -5
  • T9. Jason Day -4
  • T9. Viktor Hovland -4
  • T9. Rasmus Højgaard -4
  • T12. Collin Morikawa -3
  • T12. Hideki Matsuyama -3
  • T12. Ludvig Åberg -3
  • T12. Patrick Reed -3
  • T12. Sungjae Im -3
  • T17. Xander Schauffele -2
  • T17. Tommy Fleetwood -2
  • T17. Michael Kim -2
  • T17. Brian Harman -2
  • T17. Davis Riley -2
  • T22. Min Woo Lee -1
  • T22. Sam Burns -1
  • T22. Harris English -1
  • T22. Bubba Watson -1
  • T22. Nico Echavarria -1
  • T27. Wyndham Clark E
  • T27. Daniel Berger E
  • T27. Davis Thompson E
  • T27. Aaron Rai E
  • T27. Sahith Theegala E
  • T27. Matt Fitzpatrick E
  • T27. Nick Taylor E
  • T27. Max Homa E
  • T27. Tom Hoge E
  • T27. Justin Thomas E
