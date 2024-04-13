List of all LIV golfers who made the cut at Masters 2024 feat. Jon Rahm

The 2024 Masters completed two rounds and players finishing above the cut-line of over par 6 qualified for the third round. The first Major of the year started with its inaugural round on Thursday, April 11, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 14, at the Augusta National Golf Course.

Thirteen LIV players participated at the Masters but only eight of them could make the cut. Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann and Jon Rahm made the cut. Meanwhile, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Dustin Johnson and Adrian Meronk failed to make the cut.

Here is the list of the LIV players who made the cut:

Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

Cameron Smith (-1)

Patrick Reed (E)

Brooks Koepka (+2)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2)

Phil Mickelson (+4)

Joaquin Niemann (+4)

Jon Rahm (+5)

Here is the list of the LIV players who missed the cut:

Sergio Garcia (+7)

Bubba Watson (+10)

Charl Schwartzel (+11)

Dustin Johnson (+13)

Adrian Meronk (+14)

Who made the cut at the Masters 2024?

Here is the list of the golfers who made the cut at the Masters:

T1 Bryson DeChambeau -6

T1 Scottie Scheffler -6

T1 Max Homa -6

4 Nicolai Højgaard -4

T5 Cam Davis -3

T5 Collin Morikawa -3

7 Ludvig Åberg -2

T8 Danny Willett -1

T8 Ryan Fox -1

T8 Byeong Hun An -1

T8 Cameron Smith -1

T8 Matthieu Pavon -1

T8 Cameron Young -1

T8 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T15 Lucas Glover E

T15 Sepp Straka E

T15 Matt Fitzpatrick E

T15 Xander Schauffele E

T15 Adam Schenk E

T15 Patrick Reed E

T15 Kurt Kitayama E

T22 Eric Cole +1

T22 Tiger Woods +1

T24 Taylor Moore +2

T24 Corey Conners +2

T24 Harris English +2

T24 Patrick Cantlay +2

T24 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T24 Brooks Koepka +2

T30 Erik van Rooyen +3

T30 Will Zalatoris +3

T30 Neal Shipley(a) +3

T30 Akshay Bhatia +3

T30 Shane Lowry +3

T35 Phil Mickelson +4

T35 Joaquin Niemann +4

T35 Min Woo Lee +4

T35 Rory McIlroy +4

T35 Denny McCarthy +4

T35 Vijay Singh +4

T35 Adam Hadwin +4

T35 Jason Day +4

T35 Sahith Theegala +4

T44 Chris Kirk +5

T44 Tony Finau +5

T44 Jon Rahm +5

T44 Camilo Villegas +5

T44 J.T. Poston +5

T44 Keegan Bradley +5

T50 Jake Knapp +6

T50 José María Olazábal +6

T50 Luke List +6

T50 Thorbjørn Olesen +6

T50 Russell Henley +6

T50 Rickie Fowler +6

T50 Hideki Matsuyama +6

T50 Grayson Murray +6

T50 Si Woo Kim +6

T50 Adam Scott +6

T50 Tom Kim +6

The final round of the Masters 2024 will take place on Sunday, April 14.