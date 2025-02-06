"Literally what we grew up on," - Justin Thomas boldly admits his Happy Gilmore obsession amid sequel cameo

Justin Thomas is set to have a special appearance in the sequel of Happy Gilmore. He recently admitted his love for the original movie and said that it was part of his childhood.

Thomas is in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the WM Phoenix Open 2025, which will take place from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9, at TPC Scottsdale. During the pre-event press conference, he was joined by Christopher McDonald, who will reprise his role as Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore 2.

During the presser, Thomas spoke candidly about the surreal feeling of doing a cameo in the sequel of a movie he grew up watching.

"It was a pretty easy thing for me to be able to just play -- obsessed with Happy Gilmore," he said as per ASAP Sports. "It was so cool to be around everybody and be around Chris and just all of it."

"I mean, that movie, that generation of movies is literally what we grew up on, and I realized how many Adam Sandler quotes I use in my daily life when I'm around him because I obviously felt uncomfortable saying them around him, and that's when I realized that he's a part of my childhood and growing up more than I realized. It was a very cool experience," he added.

Besides Justin Thomas, the sequel will feature popular names like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, John Daly, Lee Trevino, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele.

When will Justin Thomas tee off at the WM Phoenix Open, Round 1?

Justin Thomas is grouped with Nick Dunlap and amateur Luke Clanton for the opening round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The trio will tee off on Thursday, February 6, at 9:53 a.m. ET from the 10th hole.

Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, and Matti Schmid will be the first group to start their round from the 10th hole at 9:20 a.m. ET, while at the same time, Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, and Ben Silverman will begin their round from the 1st tee.

The WM Phoenix Open will feature three of the top ten players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), including World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending champion Nick Taylor will look to secure his second title of the season. The total purse for this week's event is $9.2 million, with the winner receiving $1.656 million.

