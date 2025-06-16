  • home icon
  "Literally life changing putt"; "Awesome finish" - Fans hail J.J. Spaun winning the US Open 2025

"Literally life changing putt"; "Awesome finish" - Fans hail J.J. Spaun winning the US Open 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 16, 2025 05:44 GMT
J.J. Spaun celebrates after winning putt at the US Open 2025
J.J. Spaun celebrates after winning putt at the US Open 2025 (Image via Imagn, x@Davroth57, x@RPTexan)

J.J. Spaun carded a 2-over 72 on Sunday, June 15, to register the US Open 2025 win. Following the final round, he finished at 1-under to post a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre.

The US Open 2025 had enough drama and plenty of shuffling at the top on Sunday. Even on the final hole, the winner wasn’t clear until Spaun drained a 65-foot putt. With that stroke, he took a two-shot, uncatchable lead to seal the biggest win of his career.

Ahead of the par-4 18th tee, Spaun needed a par to avoid an extra-hole face-off against MacIntyre. His approach shot landed about 65 feet from the cup. The 34-year-old opted to putt from that long distance and proved to be the best decision.

Fans showered praise on J.J. Spaun for his clutch putt, with many hailing it as the best shot of the tournament.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Literally life changing putt," one fan wrote.
"Awesome finish," another fan posted.
"Incredible what a way to seal it!" this fan commented.
"It was the LONGEST PUTT made in the entire tournament. J.J. could have folded after the front nine. His NEW coach gave him a new perspective on his short game around the green. It was an Amazing effort, Congratulations," this user remarked.
"He laid all them busters down, he let his gat explode. Now, he switching his mind back into freak mode," this fan opined.
Incredible effort. 40 on front and 32 on back. Lab putter 136 ft putts on back and best strokes gained putting. JJ Spaun awesome." one fan wrote.

US Open 2025 payout ft. J.J. Spaun explored

Here's a look at the payout for the US Open 2025 (top 19 and ties):

  • 1: J.J. Spaun – $4,300,000
  • 2: Robert MacIntyre – $2,322,000
  • 3: Viktor Hovland – $1,459,284
  • T4: Cameron Young – $876,869
  • T4: Tyrrell Hatton – $876,869
  • T4: Carlos Ortiz – $876,869
  • T7: Sam Burns – $614,423
  • T7: Jon Rahm – $614,423
  • T7: Scottie Scheffler – $614,423
  • T10: Ben Griffin – $465,937
  • T10: Russell Henley – $465,937
  • T12: Xander Schauffele – $348,967
  • T12: Brooks Koepka – $348,967
  • T12: Chris Kirk – $348,967
  • T12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout – $348,967
  • T12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – $348,967
  • T12: Thriston Lawrence – $348,967
  • T12: Adam Scott – $348,967
  • T19: Rory McIlroy – $242,532
  • T19: Ryan Fox – $242,532
  • T19: Victor Perez – $242,532
  • T19: Emiliano Grillo – $242,532
