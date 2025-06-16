"Literally life changing putt"; "Awesome finish" - Fans hail J.J. Spaun winning the US Open 2025

J.J. Spaun carded a 2-over 72 on Sunday, June 15, to register the US Open 2025 win. Following the final round, he finished at 1-under to post a two-shot win over Robert MacIntyre.

Ad

The US Open 2025 had enough drama and plenty of shuffling at the top on Sunday. Even on the final hole, the winner wasn’t clear until Spaun drained a 65-foot putt. With that stroke, he took a two-shot, uncatchable lead to seal the biggest win of his career.

Ahead of the par-4 18th tee, Spaun needed a par to avoid an extra-hole face-off against MacIntyre. His approach shot landed about 65 feet from the cup. The 34-year-old opted to putt from that long distance and proved to be the best decision.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans showered praise on J.J. Spaun for his clutch putt, with many hailing it as the best shot of the tournament.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Literally life changing putt," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Awesome finish," another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Incredible what a way to seal it!" this fan commented.

"It was the LONGEST PUTT made in the entire tournament. J.J. could have folded after the front nine. His NEW coach gave him a new perspective on his short game around the green. It was an Amazing effort, Congratulations," this user remarked.

"He laid all them busters down, he let his gat explode. Now, he switching his mind back into freak mode," this fan opined.

Ad

Incredible effort. 40 on front and 32 on back. Lab putter 136 ft putts on back and best strokes gained putting. JJ Spaun awesome." one fan wrote.

US Open 2025 payout ft. J.J. Spaun explored

Here's a look at the payout for the US Open 2025 (top 19 and ties):

1: J.J. Spaun – $4,300,000

2: Robert MacIntyre – $2,322,000

3: Viktor Hovland – $1,459,284

T4: Cameron Young – $876,869

T4: Tyrrell Hatton – $876,869

T4: Carlos Ortiz – $876,869

T7: Sam Burns – $614,423

T7: Jon Rahm – $614,423

T7: Scottie Scheffler – $614,423

T10: Ben Griffin – $465,937

T10: Russell Henley – $465,937

T12: Xander Schauffele – $348,967

T12: Brooks Koepka – $348,967

T12: Chris Kirk – $348,967

T12: Christiaan Bezuidenhout – $348,967

T12: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen – $348,967

T12: Thriston Lawrence – $348,967

T12: Adam Scott – $348,967

T19: Rory McIlroy – $242,532

T19: Ryan Fox – $242,532

T19: Victor Perez – $242,532

T19: Emiliano Grillo – $242,532

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More