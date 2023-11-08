“LIV actually plays golf on a golf course”: Tiger Woods’ recent jibe on Saudi-backed league leaves fans divided on internet

Tiger Woods recently expressed his feelings about the comparison of his TGL league to the LIV league. Although TGL has come under fire for being gimmicky, much like LIV, Woods insisted that the league's goal is to get more young people into golf.

Woods, who has always disliked the idea of a Saudi-backed league, acknowledged on Tuesday, November 7, that he was confused by how the LIV league operates. However, he assured viewers that TGL, on the other hand, will be less confusing for younger viewers.

NUCLR Golf took to the X platform to share Tiger Woods' words:

"Tiger Woods discussed how his TGL golf league compares to LIV Golf in an interview with the AP: “Some of the stuff I’ve seen in LIV ... I couldn’t figure out what the hell was going on. Here it’s very simple.”

Soon after the post went viral, the internet was stormed by mixed reactions from users all over the world. @PJLopez58 stated that a LIV golfer actually plays on a golf course:

"LIV actually plays golf on a golf course. It's real."

Another user went on to explain to Woods about how LIV golfing rules work:

A few other mixed comments include:

Together with Rory McIlroy, the 82-time PGA Tour winner co-owns the TGL. The tech-based league will take place in January in a Florida dome that can accommodate 1,500 spectators and is played on a simulator featuring an indoor short game area.

An update on Tiger Woods' TGL Team

TGL League is going to feature six teams for its inaugural season. Five of these teams have already been revealed which includes Los Angeles GC, Boston Common Golf, Atlanta Drive, TGL New York, and TGL San Francisco.

Tiger Woods, who co-owns the TGL league is all set to compete with his TGL Team. His team would be named as "Jupiter Links GC." This is considerable since Woods is a longtime resident of Jupiter, Florida.

Speaking about the same, the fifteen times Major Champion said in a statement (via ESPN):

"Through its use of technology, TGL is a modern twist of traditional golf and ultimately will make the sport I love more accessible. Having the opportunity to not only compete, but also own a team to represent Jupiter is an exciting next chapter for me. I expect Jupiter Links GC to showcase the golf culture of my hometown as we compete against the best players in the world."

It would be worthwhile to watch Woods at the eagerly awaited, technologically advanced league alongside several other golfers, such as Tommy Fleetwood and Rory Mcllroy.