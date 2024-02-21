LIV Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan set to play the PGA Tour Champions Pro-Am in Morocco; paired with Arjun Atwal: Reports

As per reports, LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to compete in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am in Morocco. He is paired with Arjun Atwal for the Pro-Am that will be played on Wednesday, February 21, at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.

Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel reported on Tuesday that the PIF Governor was included in the lists of amateurs participating in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am on Wednesday. He is listed as a 12 handicap and will tee off alongside Atwal at 12:10 pm local time.

The 53-year-old PIF governor is an avid golfer and has been seen at several Pro-Am events in the past. Besides, he has participated in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am for the last two years.

Rumayyan's participation in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event's Pro-Am can be seen as a significant step forward ahead of the PIF-PGA Tour framework agreement deadline in April.

Besides Al Rumayyan, Atwal's group will also comprise Tarik Sijilmassi, Mustapha Terrab. Sijilmassi is a 9-handicap amateur, while Terrab is a 24-handicap amateur.

Tee time details for the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco Pro-Am explored

Here are the complete tee time details for the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco Pro-Am (all times local):

Tee 1

10:30 am: J M Olazabal , Karim Tajmouati, Steve Ohana, Jamal Ait Manna

, Karim Tajmouati, Steve Ohana, Jamal Ait Manna 10:40 am: P Broadhurst , Sébastien Poncet, Omar Bennis, Alexander Timothy Romo

, Sébastien Poncet, Omar Bennis, Alexander Timothy Romo 10:50 am: B Estes , Najat Lecheheb, Reda Mansouri, Sami Bekkali

, Najat Lecheheb, Reda Mansouri, Sami Bekkali 11:00 am: B Gay , El Hadi El Bouchaibi, Tarik Baali, Rachid Medarhri

, El Hadi El Bouchaibi, Tarik Baali, Rachid Medarhri 11:10 am: T Pernice , Mourad Guezzar, Hatim El Kabbaj, Ali Benlamine

, Mourad Guezzar, Hatim El Kabbaj, Ali Benlamine 11:20 am: B Jobe , Craig Calcasola, Ramon Anchia Lay, Pablo Anchia Lay

, Craig Calcasola, Ramon Anchia Lay, Pablo Anchia Lay 11:30 am: T Jaidee , Mehdi Jouahri, Hassan Lazrak, Riad Laissaoui

, Mehdi Jouahri, Hassan Lazrak, Riad Laissaoui 11:40 am: C Di Marco , Hassan Khiyar, Mehdi Sijilmassi, Mark Kreiker

, Hassan Khiyar, Mehdi Sijilmassi, Mark Kreiker 11:50 am: T Petrovic , Major Général Abdulla Al Hashmi, Akram Skaik, Hamza Abouhala

, Major Général Abdulla Al Hashmi, Akram Skaik, Hamza Abouhala 12:10 pm: A Atwal , Yassir Al Rumayyan, Tarik Sijilmassi, Mustapha Terrab

, Yassir Al Rumayyan, Tarik Sijilmassi, Mustapha Terrab 12:20 pm: M A Jimenez , Mohamed Hassan Bensalah, Hafid Debbarh, Saad Nejjai

, Mohamed Hassan Bensalah, Hafid Debbarh, Saad Nejjai 12:30 pm: A Cabrera , Pierre Galvan, Alejandro De Fortuny, Hervé De Seynes

, Pierre Galvan, Alejandro De Fortuny, Hervé De Seynes 12:40 pm: T Lehman , Mounir Doghmi, Stéphane Grizot, Kamal Jaidi

, Mounir Doghmi, Stéphane Grizot, Kamal Jaidi 12:50 pm: Kj Choi , Rachid Lazrak, Ahmed Benanni, Dominique Ceolin

, Rachid Lazrak, Ahmed Benanni, Dominique Ceolin 1:00 pm: B Andrade, Mohamed El Mehdi Diouri, Hicham Ait Manna, Azzedine Benomar

Tee 8

10:30 am: G Day , Mohammed Kamal Bedraoui, My Abderrafi El Alaoui, Youssef Abeidna

, Mohammed Kamal Bedraoui, My Abderrafi El Alaoui, Youssef Abeidna 10:40 am: O Browne , Asmae Bensalah Zemrani, Saad Guessous, Saad Salhi

, Asmae Bensalah Zemrani, Saad Guessous, Saad Salhi 10:50 am: H Slocum , Adil Rhallam, Mohamed El Abbadi, Tarik Laghchichi

, Adil Rhallam, Mohamed El Abbadi, Tarik Laghchichi 11:00 am: R Labritz , Mehdi Alami, Youssef Djamil, Lotfi Sekkat

, Mehdi Alami, Youssef Djamil, Lotfi Sekkat 11:10 am: J Senden , Abdelkrim Guergachi, Mohamed Esqalli, Dwight Lamar Bush

, Abdelkrim Guergachi, Mohamed Esqalli, Dwight Lamar Bush 11:20 am: C Wi , Omar Alaoui Mhamdi, Ismail Alaoui Mhamdi, Saad Laachfoubi

, Omar Alaoui Mhamdi, Ismail Alaoui Mhamdi, Saad Laachfoubi 11:30 am: D Brandson , Ismail Loubaris, Taoufiq Loubaris, Jalal Naji

, Ismail Loubaris, Taoufiq Loubaris, Jalal Naji 11:40 am: T O'Neal , Ramzi Khiroun, Roschdy Zem, Gilles Berdugo

, Ramzi Khiroun, Roschdy Zem, Gilles Berdugo 11:50 am: B Weekley , Yaquine Chawad, Guillaume Scheurer, Hassan El Mansouri

, Yaquine Chawad, Guillaume Scheurer, Hassan El Mansouri 12:00 pm: S. Dunlap , Karim Lotfi Senhadji, Yassine Lemcharki, Mohamed Alaoui Mrani

, Karim Lotfi Senhadji, Yassine Lemcharki, Mohamed Alaoui Mrani 12:10 pm: R Gonzales , Othman Bouftas, Abdelatif Benazzi, Mohamed Chaïbi

, Othman Bouftas, Abdelatif Benazzi, Mohamed Chaïbi 12:20 pm: J Bohn , Youssef Gragai, Ahmed Reda Chami, Ali Bensouda

, Youssef Gragai, Ahmed Reda Chami, Ali Bensouda 12:30 pm: K Tanigawa , Pierre-Carlos Galvan, Jeanne Galvan, Hicham Gharbi

, Pierre-Carlos Galvan, Jeanne Galvan, Hicham Gharbi 12:40 pm: D Waldorf, Naoufal Lahlou, Solemane Berrada, Youssef Jaidi