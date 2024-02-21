LIV Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan set to play the PGA Tour Champions Pro-Am in Morocco; paired with Arjun Atwal: Reports

As per reports, LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to compete in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am in Morocco. He is paired with Arjun Atwal for the Pro-Am that will be played on Wednesday, February 21, at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.
Brentley Romine of the Golf Channel reported on Tuesday that the PIF Governor was included in the lists of amateurs participating in the PGA Tour Champions Trophy Hassan II Pro-Am on Wednesday. He is listed as a 12 handicap and will tee off alongside Atwal at 12:10 pm local time.
The 53-year-old PIF governor is an avid golfer and has been seen at several Pro-Am events in the past. Besides, he has participated in the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am for the last two years.
Rumayyan's participation in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event's Pro-Am can be seen as a significant step forward ahead of the PIF-PGA Tour framework agreement deadline in April.
Besides Al Rumayyan, Atwal's group will also comprise Tarik Sijilmassi, Mustapha Terrab. Sijilmassi is a 9-handicap amateur, while Terrab is a 24-handicap amateur.
Tee time details for the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco Pro-Am explored
Here are the complete tee time details for the PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco Pro-Am (all times local):
Tee 1
- 10:30 am: J M Olazabal, Karim Tajmouati, Steve Ohana, Jamal Ait Manna
- 10:40 am: P Broadhurst, Sébastien Poncet, Omar Bennis, Alexander Timothy Romo
- 10:50 am: B Estes, Najat Lecheheb, Reda Mansouri, Sami Bekkali
- 11:00 am: B Gay, El Hadi El Bouchaibi, Tarik Baali, Rachid Medarhri
- 11:10 am: T Pernice, Mourad Guezzar, Hatim El Kabbaj, Ali Benlamine
- 11:20 am: B Jobe, Craig Calcasola, Ramon Anchia Lay, Pablo Anchia Lay
- 11:30 am: T Jaidee, Mehdi Jouahri, Hassan Lazrak, Riad Laissaoui
- 11:40 am: C Di Marco, Hassan Khiyar, Mehdi Sijilmassi, Mark Kreiker
- 11:50 am: T Petrovic, Major Général Abdulla Al Hashmi, Akram Skaik, Hamza Abouhala
- 12:10 pm: A Atwal, Yassir Al Rumayyan, Tarik Sijilmassi, Mustapha Terrab
- 12:20 pm: M A Jimenez, Mohamed Hassan Bensalah, Hafid Debbarh, Saad Nejjai
- 12:30 pm: A Cabrera, Pierre Galvan, Alejandro De Fortuny, Hervé De Seynes
- 12:40 pm: T Lehman, Mounir Doghmi, Stéphane Grizot, Kamal Jaidi
- 12:50 pm: Kj Choi, Rachid Lazrak, Ahmed Benanni, Dominique Ceolin
- 1:00 pm: B Andrade, Mohamed El Mehdi Diouri, Hicham Ait Manna, Azzedine Benomar
Tee 8
- 10:30 am: G Day, Mohammed Kamal Bedraoui, My Abderrafi El Alaoui, Youssef Abeidna
- 10:40 am: O Browne, Asmae Bensalah Zemrani, Saad Guessous, Saad Salhi
- 10:50 am: H Slocum, Adil Rhallam, Mohamed El Abbadi, Tarik Laghchichi
- 11:00 am: R Labritz, Mehdi Alami, Youssef Djamil, Lotfi Sekkat
- 11:10 am: J Senden, Abdelkrim Guergachi, Mohamed Esqalli, Dwight Lamar Bush
- 11:20 am: C Wi, Omar Alaoui Mhamdi, Ismail Alaoui Mhamdi, Saad Laachfoubi
- 11:30 am: D Brandson, Ismail Loubaris, Taoufiq Loubaris, Jalal Naji
- 11:40 am: T O'Neal, Ramzi Khiroun, Roschdy Zem, Gilles Berdugo
- 11:50 am: B Weekley, Yaquine Chawad, Guillaume Scheurer, Hassan El Mansouri
- 12:00 pm: S. Dunlap, Karim Lotfi Senhadji, Yassine Lemcharki, Mohamed Alaoui Mrani
- 12:10 pm: R Gonzales, Othman Bouftas, Abdelatif Benazzi, Mohamed Chaïbi
- 12:20 pm: J Bohn, Youssef Gragai, Ahmed Reda Chami, Ali Bensouda
- 12:30 pm: K Tanigawa, Pierre-Carlos Galvan, Jeanne Galvan, Hicham Gharbi
- 12:40 pm: D Waldorf, Naoufal Lahlou, Solemane Berrada, Youssef Jaidi