LIV chief Greg Norman spotted in Augusta’s gallery at the Masters following Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and more

Greg Norman had to buy his tickets to get into the Masters Tournament like any other fan, but it's clear he doesn't plan on missing out on anything. Norman was spotted during the last practice round at Augusta National, and also during the first round.

LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman was spotted this Thursday, April 11, following several groups around the Augusta National course. Numerous reports indicate that Norman followed with particular attention the group consisting of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

McIlroy, Scheffler and Schauffele are three of the top favorites to contend for The Masters title. All three players have been vocal about LIV Golf since it was inaugurated.

Greg Norman was at Augusta National Golf Course during the final practice round prior to the start of the Masters. As he told The Washington Post, he was there to support his league's 13 players competing in the tournament. However, he was seen talking to other players, including Min Woo Lee.

Greg Norman did not receive an official invitation from the organizers to attend the Masters, although Major champions usually receive such courtesy. Also, The Telegraph reported that official representatives of LIV Golf were invited to the Masters, but Greg Norman was not among them.

How have Greg Norman's league players fared at the Masters?

The Masters Tournament had a delayed start due to bad weather, so few players managed to finish their scores. The most outstanding of them is Bryson DeChambeau, who leads the tournament after posting a first round of 7 under 65.

DeChambeau started at full speed with three birdies on the first three holes, after which he parred the rest of the front nine except for the back nine, where he made his only bogey of the day.

However, it was on the back nine where DeChambeau truly shined, with five birdies and no bogeys.

Tyrrell Hatton has a score of 2 under through 5, while Joaquin Niemann scores 1 under through 16, the same score as Jon Rahm on 13 holes. Sergio Garcia finished his round at even par, while Patrick Reed and Cameron Smith had the same score through 5 and 12, respectively.

Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are all scoring 1 over at different points on the course, while Charl Schwartzel scores 2 over and Adrian Meronk 4 over.